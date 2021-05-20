MARYVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avèro has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"At Avèro, we pride ourselves in looking after the wellbeing of our employees as much as we do our customers. Avèro's culture is founded on two proven principles. The first principle, idea meritocracy, encourages all Avèro team members to come to the table with their best ideas, which will not be merited by positional power. Simply put, the best idea wins. Secondly, creating a performance-driven organization enables executives to motivate all team members to perform and achieve success. Avèro is involved in activities that solve the most pressing problems through technology and enrich lives within the community." -- Abhijit Verekar, President & CEO of Avèro
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
About Avèro Advisors
Avèro Advisors is an "end to end" information technology advisory firm that positions our clients for success through effective application of tailor-made technology management strategies. Our advisors have been practicing for over a decade and are experienced in cradle to grave technology implementations using industry standard, and at times, unconventional methodologies. With a diverse clientele and an in depth understanding the cloud era, and traditional technology environments, we focus on answering the age-old question of "Yes, its new and shiny, but how does it fit into my organization and how does it help further our strategic interests?". Avèro Advisors' team of consultants works with a portfolio of public sector clients and has supported engagements for several government agencies across the country.
Our experience serving local governments has made us pros at identifying the best way to use internal resources and where to invest in new technology and infrastructure.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
