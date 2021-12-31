HONG KONG, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Can you imagine an ultra-light wireless touch screen that can work in zero latency, lossless video quality, and no need to pair Bluetooth for touchback? It's come true! In early 2022, a company called InnLead focused on innovation, launched an excellent product: AVA wirelessHD ultra-thin zero-latency multi-touch screen.
AVA surpasses any other products, adopts the most advanced wirelessHD touch technology inside, and supports wirelessHD touch without pairing Bluetooth. Take you to the next generation of wirelessHD experience, with its strong signal coverage of 20 meters (65.6168 feet), enabling you to enjoy futuristic tech fun anytime, anywhere.
In the past, wireless touch control broadly relied on Bluetooth, which was inconvenient to pair different devices every time for connection. And Bluetooth usually has a noticeable delay and distance constraints.
The innovated AVA made a substantial breakthrough on its next-gen wireless touch technology, which utilizes built-in wirelessHD to provide an exceptional wireless touchback experience. No latency by ultra-fast 5G mm-Wave technology.
With its built-in the latest 5G mm-Wave technology, it does not rely on the carrier's 5G signal at all. AVA is already packed with its advanced docking transmitter to provide wirelessHD signal transmission and convenient usage to the user. The transmitter is magnetically attractable to the smartphones' back. It is similar use a wireless charge experience, simple and easy.
Beyond the work efficiency, AVA also brings up more future games possibilities. Wireless Nintendo Switch, wireless HDMI game display, wireless somatosensory games, etc... No latency display gives gamers the highest responsive joyful experience.
Now the AVA campaign on Kickstarter.com has quite a lot of interested backers. It will be a hot product on the earth in 2022. To learn more or get it, please visit: https://innlead.shop or https://ava-innlead.com
InnLead Limited focuses on innovative tech products present worldwide. It brings unprecedented experience to empower work and life better. From the InnLead product line, you will find more exceptional products beyond the future. It's time to touch the tomorrow, having more fun in advance.
Media Contact
Sunny Cheung, InnLead Limited, 852 19928404660, biz@innlead.shop
SOURCE InnLead Limited