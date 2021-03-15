FREMONT, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leading developer of next-generation magneto-resistive random-access memory (MRAM) technology, announced today a global distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc., the leading global distributor of the newest semiconductors and electronic components. Mouser will offer Avalanche Technology's memory solutions to its customers for industrial automation and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
Avalanche's serial Persistent SRAM (P-SRAM) devices are based on its latest Spin Transfer Torque Magneto-resistive RAM (STT-MRAM) technology, and support Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) with both single (108 MHz) and double (54 MHz) data rate modes. They are available in densities of 1 Mbit to 16 Mbits, and in small footprint packages – 8-pin SOIC, 8-pad WSON, and 24-ball FBGA – that are pin-compatible with similar non-volatile and volatile devices.
Avalanche's parallel P-SRAM devices are also based on its latest STT-MRAM technology, and offer low power, low latency, high performance, and virtually infinite endurance and data retention. They are available in densities of 1 Mbit to 32 Mbits, and are true random-access memory devices, allowing reads and writes to occur randomly. These devices are ideal for applications that require storing and retrieving data without large latency penalties.
To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/avalanche-technology/.
About Avalanche Technology
Avalanche Technology Inc. is the leader in next generation Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology, accepted as the front-runner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power at 55, 40 and 28nm with scalability to 22 and 14nm. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is delivering on the promise of enabling the next generation of scalable embedded unified memory architecture for use in GPUs, MCUs, DSPs, ASSPs and ASICs, making it the true "Next Generation MRAM Company". For more information, visit us online at http://www.avalanche-technology.com.
