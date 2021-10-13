FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, announced today its new 3rd generation space-grade parallel asynchronous x32-interface high-reliability P-SRAM (Persistent SRAM) memory devices, based on its latest Spin Transfer Torque Magneto-resistive RAM (STT-MRAM) technology, will be available in 64Mb and 256Mb densities. These new products simplify the system design, and by unifying the memory architecture, reduce the power and size requirements of the system, improving overall system reliability and life.
"Avalanche's MRAM devices have given us new high-reliability options for our heterogeneous AI and space computing platforms. With densities from 64Mb to 4Gb in the smallest footprint available, we plan to utilize them in our next generation AI-SBCs. This will further enable realization of our AI Accelerators in the rapidly growing space processing ecosystem. Avalanche MRAM's combination of speed, density, and performance offers us an attractive alternative to traditional MRAM solutions" said David J. Strobel, co-Founder and Executive Chairman at Space Micro Inc.
"With this new product release, Avalanche is enabling smaller and cheaper form factor low power platforms in space specifically targeting Space-IoT™ applications. The new monolithic 64Mb and stacked 256Mb P-SRAM devices enable customers to design unified memory architecture systems for high reliability space applications, in extremely small form factors." said Danny Sabour, VP of Sales and Marketing at Avalanche Technology. "As IoT nodes move to space in Low Earth Orbit, we will see the enablement of the next generation of Space-IoT™ platforms based on Avalanche's Unified Memory Architecture".
The Parallel x32 Space Grade series is now offered in 64Mb, 256Mb, 1Gb and 4Gb density options and has asynchronous SRAM compatible 45ns/45ns read/write timings. Data is always non-volatile with >10^16 write cycles endurance and 10-year retention at 125°C. 64Mb and 256Mb devices will be available in a 128-Ball FBGA (13mm x 13mm) package. Additionally, the 1Gb and 4Gb devices will be available in a footprint-compatible 142-Ball FBGA (17mm x 15mm) package. These memory devices are offered in Space Grade (-40°C to 125°C) operating temperature range. Every unit goes through a 48-hour burn-in before it is shipped to customers.
More information about the family of Parallel x32 Space Grade P-SRAM products is available through our early access program at https://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/aerospace/.
Availability
All density options in Avalanche's Parallel x32 Space Grade series will be available to customers participating in the early access program. Customers can request early samples through the EAP page at https://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/aerospace/.
About Avalanche Technology
Avalanche Technology Inc. is the leader in next generation Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology, accepted as the front-runner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power at 55, 40, 28 and 22nm, with scalability to 14nm. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is delivering on the promise of enabling the next generation of scalable embedded unified memory architecture for use in GPUs, MCUs, DSPs, ASSPs and ASICs, making it the true "Next Generation MRAM Company". For more information, visit us online at https://www.avalanche-technology.com.
About SpaceMicro
Space Micro is an engineering-driven small business focused on technology advancement for high-reliability satellite subsystems. We have garnered a hard-earned reputation based on our innovative, affordable, high-performance communications, digital, and electro-optic systems, as well as our ability to leverage commercial technologies to meet military and space requirements. Founded in 2002, Space Micro's dauntless determination and enthusiasm have fueled our engineering of game-changing technologies, such as the µLCT™ 100 Laser Communication Terminal with a phenomenal SatCom data rate of 100 Gbps. Space Micro's flawless space flight heritage of over 2 million hours, coupled with our Technology Readiness Level (TRL), helps support aerospace primes, government and civil agencies, commercial entities and New Space ventures around the globe. For more information, visit us online at https://www.spacemicro.com.
