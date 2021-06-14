FREMONT, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, announced today its new 3rd generation space-grade parallel asynchronous x32-interface high-reliability P-SRAM (Persistent SRAM) memory devices, based on its latest Spin Transfer Torque Magneto-resistive RAM (STT-MRAM) technology. These new products simplify the system design, and by unifying the memory architecture, reduce the power and size requirements of the system, improving overall system reliability and life.
"We welcome the birth of advanced memory technology to the space and hi-rel industries. Nearly all modern electronic systems rely upon a triad of basic functions: processor, memory and interface elements. These three functions are integrated to provide the common microcontroller which forms the basis of the majority of commercial and industrial electronic systems over the past several decades. The space industry has struggled against obsolete business models, limited agility and industry paradigms to remain in the same decade as the commercial industry in all three functional element areas. The arrival of this new technology from Avalanche marks an inflection point for space system designers by allowing modern architectures, previously believed to be impractical, to now be considered. With this development, Avalanche Technology is leading an evolution toward a new level of performance versus cost for modern space electronic systems" said Tim Canales, President/CTO at DDES.
"With this new product release, Avalanche is changing how high-performance space systems are designed, by reducing the need for external EDACs and eliminating multiple different types of memory," said Petro Estakhri, CEO and President at Avalanche Technology. "The new 1Gb P-SRAM device enables customers to design unified memory architecture systems for high reliability aerospace applications, in extremely small form factors."
The Parallel x32 Space Grade series is offered in 512Mb, 1Gb, 2Gb and 4Gb density options and has asynchronous SRAM compatible 45ns/45ns read/write timings. Data is always non-volatile with >10^14 write cycles endurance and 10-year retention at 125°C. All four density options are available in a small footprint 142-Ball FBGA (17mm x 11mm) package. Additionally, the same 512Mb and 1Gb devices will also be available with an Octal/Quad SPI interface in a 36-Ball FBGA (17mm x 11mm) package. These memory devices are offered in space grade (-40°C to 125°C) operating temperature range. Every unit goes through a 48-hour burn-in before it is shipped to customers.
More information about the family of Parallel x32 Space Grade P-SRAM products is available through our early access program at https://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/aerospace/.
Availability
All density options in Avalanche's Parallel x32 Space Grade series will be available to customers participating in the early access program. Customers can request early samples through the EAP page at https://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/aerospace/.
About Avalanche Technology
Avalanche Technology Inc. is the leader in next generation Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology, accepted as the front-runner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power at 55, 40, 28 and 22nm, with scalability to 14nm. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is delivering on the promise of enabling the next generation of scalable embedded unified memory architecture for use in GPUs, MCUs, DSPs, ASSPs and ASICs, making it the true "Next Generation MRAM Company". For more information, visit us online at http://www.avalanche-technology.com.
About DDES
Design and Development Engineering Services is a US-based privately owned company who specializes in designing mission critical, high reliability systems for the space community. With more than 28 years of space programs experience designing systems for/with Industry leaders like NASA, Boeing, GD, McDonnell Douglas, TRW, Rockwell, Hughes, Grumman and many others, we represent a knowledge base unsurpassed in the space community. For more information, visit us online at https://www.ddesc.com.
