FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, announced today that its new 3rd generation space-grade serial and parallel asynchronous x32-interface high-reliability P-SRAM (Persistent SRAM) memory devices, based on its latest Spin Transfer Torque Magneto-resistive RAM (STT-MRAM) technology, will go through PEMS-INST-001 flow for use in Military and Space applications. Avalanche's new generation (Gen-3) of High Reliability, High Density Production MRAM devices have now passed several milestones in radiation testing. On August 2nd at Texas A&M University, assisted by CAES and Apogee Semiconductor, the Gen-3 test chip was tested for Single Event Latch-up (SEL) with none observed at Xe - 57.1MeV*cm2/mg @ 110°C to a fluence of 1E7 ions/cm2. On October 7th at Defense Microelectronics Activity, the Gen-3 test-chip was tested by Micross for Total Ionizing Dose (TID) at 175krads with negligible change in IDD. On October 27th the production 1Gb Gen-3 device was tested at Texas A&M University with No SEL observed at Xe – 56.1MeV*cm2/mg @ 100°C to a fluence of 1E7 ions/cm2.
"Avalanche's high density MRAM devices are a key enabling technology for high-performance space computing applications. With densities up to 4 Gb and the intrinsic immunity of magnetic storage to both ionizing dose and single event effects, these devices enable applications that Flash-based memory simply cannot. Ibeos plans to incorporate this technology into our next-generation payload processor devices" said John Bevilacqua, CTO and Founder at Ibeos.
"Having simplified the system architecture in Space to enable higher reliability, lower cost systems with our Gen-3 devices, we are removing the barriers for Space Engineers to enable innovation rather than spend time validating if a terrestrial design will work in space". said Danny Sabour, VP of Sales and Marketing at Avalanche Technology. "Having a heritage of supplying MRAM to demanding Industrial customers, the latest radiation test results from TAMU give us the confidence that we are on the cusp of a revolution in Space. We are doing our part in the democratization of Space by delivering the features that enable system designers to deliver Intelligent Autonomous AI enabled Space-IoT platforms ".
The PEMS-INST-001 flow Parallel x32 and Serial QSPI/OSPI Space Grade series is offered in 64Mb, 256Mb, 1Gb and 4Gb density options with asynchronous SRAM compatible 45ns/45ns read/write timings or 200MHz DDR OSPI Serial interface. Data is always non-volatile with >10^16 write cycles endurance and 10-year retention at 125°C. Parallel devices will be available in a 142-Ball FBGA (17mm x 15mm) package, and serial devices will be available in a 88-ball FBGA (20mm x 15mm) package. The devices are offered in Space Grade (-40°C to 125°C) operating temperature range.
More information about the Parallel and Serial families of Space Grade P-SRAM products is available at https://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/aerospace/.
Availability
All density options in Avalanche's Parallel x32 Space Grade series will be available to customers participating in the early access program. Customers can request early samples through the Early Access Program page at https://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/aerospace/.
About Avalanche Technology
Avalanche Technology Inc. is the leader in next generation Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology, accepted as the front-runner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power at 55, 40, 28 and 22nm, with scalability to 14nm. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is delivering on the promise of enabling the next generation of scalable embedded unified memory architecture for use in GPUs, MCUs, DSPs, ASSPs and ASICs, making it the true "Next Generation MRAM Company". For more information, visit us online at https://www.avalanche-technology.com.
About Ibeos
Founded in 2013, Ibeos provides high performance spacecraft avionics with next-generation performance focusing on size, weight, power, performance, and cost. Ibeos manufactures for defense, aerospace, prime contractors, government agencies and satellite manufacturers. Ibeos product lines include high-performance payload processors, optical modems, batteries, and power electronics. With a state-of-the-art manufacturing and testing facility, including vacuum and thermal chambers in Reston, Virginia, Ibeos offers quick-turn prototypes and flight articles for space. For more information, visit us online at https://www.ibeos.com.
