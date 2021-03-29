FREMONT, Calif., Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, today announced that it has entered into agreements with 12 firms to represent Avalanche in the sales of its STT-MRAM-based discrete P-SRAM non-volatile memory devices in North America.
USA
Astrorep/EnvisionDT - Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York City Metro, Eastern Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington D.C.
CompRep Associates - Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont
Ferrian Sales & Associates - Iowa, Minnesota, North & South Dakota and North Wisconsin
LTS Pacific Northwest - Oregon and Washington
Luscombe Rocky Mountain - Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming
MRB Sales - Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas
NorcompSC - Southern California and Hawaii
Odonnell Associates Southwest - Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas
Silicon Prairie Technical Sales - Southern Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska
Sumer Inc. - Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin
Tri-Tech Electronics - Upstate New York
Canada
CSC Sygnum
Mexico
MRB Sales
For contact and additional information for each region, visit https://www.avalanche-technology.com/contact/sales/.
"These new manufacturer representative appointments will extend Avalanche's reach in the North American Industrial, Internet of Things and Aerospace markets" said Milissa McCarthy, Vice President of Sales at Avalanche Technology. "Our new sales partners enable us to have world-class local sales support across North America."
Avalanche's serial Persistent SRAM (P-SRAM) devices are based on its latest Spin Transfer Torque Magneto-resistive RAM (STT-MRAM) technology, and support Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) with both single (108 MHz) and double (54 MHz) data rate modes. They are available in densities of 1 Mbit to 16 Mbits, and in small footprint packages – 8-pin SOIC, 8-pad WSON, and 24-ball FBGA – that are pin-compatible with similar non-volatile and volatile devices.
Avalanche's parallel P-SRAM devices are also based on its latest STT-MRAM technology, and offer low power, low latency, high performance, and virtually infinite endurance and data retention. They are available in densities of 1 Mbit to 32 Mbits, and are true random-access memory devices, allowing reads and writes to occur randomly. These devices are ideal for applications that require storing and retrieving data without large latency penalties.
About Avalanche Technology
Avalanche Technology Inc. is the leader in next generation Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology, accepted as the front-runner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power at 55, 40 and 28nm with scalability to 22 and 14nm. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is delivering on the promise of enabling the next generation of scalable embedded unified memory architecture for use in GPUs, MCUs, DSPs, ASSPs and ASICs, making it the true "Next Generation MRAM Company". For more information, visit us online at https://www.avalanche-technology.com.
Media Contact
Suzanne Marzouk, Avalanche Technology, +1 (510) 897-3330, pr@avalanche-technology.com
SOURCE Avalanche Technology