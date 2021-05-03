FREMONT, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, announced today the immediate availability of new space-grade parallel asynchronous x16-interface high-reliability P-SRAM (Persistent SRAM) memory devices, based on its latest Spin Transfer Torque Magneto-resistive RAM (STT-MRAM) technology. These new products require 1/12th the board space required by Toggle-MRAM-based products for aerospace applications, and consume 1/4th the power consumed by Toggle MRAM during read operations.
"Avalanche's new high-reliability MRAM devices will enable us to design higher density non-volatile program storage into our single board computers for the aerospace industry," said John Schaf, Manager, Advanced Programs – Payload Avionics, Space and Defense Group at Moog Inc. "It's great to see MRAM technology keep up with the advanced computing requirements of our fast-moving industry."
"With this new product release, Avalanche is bringing to market space-grade products that have the smallest form factor and lowest power," said Danny Sabour, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Avalanche Technology. "The new 64Mb P-SRAM device enables customers to design unified memory architecture systems for aerospace applications, in extremely small form factors."
The Parallel x16 Space Grade series is offered in 16Mb, 32Mb and 64Mb density options and has asynchronous SRAM compatible 45ns/45ns read/write timings. Data is always non-volatile with 10^16 write cycles endurance and 10-year retention at 125°C. All three density options are available in a small footprint 48-Ball FBGA (10mm x 10mm) package. This package is compatible with similar low-power volatile and non-volatile products. The devices are offered in industrial extended (-40°C to 125°C) operating temperature range. Every device goes through a 48-hour burn-in before it is shipped to customers.
More information about the Parallel x16 Space Grade P-SRAM products is available at https://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/aerospace/.
Availability
All three density options in Avalanche's Parallel x16 Space Grade series are currently in production and available within industry standard lead times.
About Avalanche Technology
Avalanche Technology Inc. is the leader in next generation Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology, accepted as the front-runner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power at 55, 40 and 28nm with scalability to 22 and 14nm. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is delivering on the promise of enabling the next generation of scalable embedded unified memory architecture for use in GPUs, MCUs, DSPs, ASSPs and ASICs, making it the true "Next Generation MRAM Company". For more information, visit us online at https://www.avalanche-technology.com.
