FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, announced today the immediate availability of new 64Mb Industrial parallel asynchronous x16-interface high-reliability P-SRAM (Persistent SRAM) memory devices, based on its latest Spin Transfer Torque Magneto-resistive RAM (STT-MRAM) technology. The latest in Avalanche's family of Industrial data logging products require half the board space, consume 1/4th the power and have 3 times the magnetic immunity of the equivalent density Toggle MRAM in Industrial applications.
"With this new product release, Avalanche is bringing to market High reliability Industrial products that have the smallest form factor and lowest power," said Danny Sabour, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Avalanche Technology. "The new 64Mb P-SRAM device enables customers to design unified memory architecture systems for Industrial data logging applications, in extremely small form factors."
The Parallel x16 Industrial series is offered in 1Mb, 4Mb, 8Mb, 16Mb, 32Mb and now 64Mb density options, and has asynchronous SRAM compatible 45ns/45ns read/write timings. Data is always non-volatile with infinite read and 1014 write cycles endurance and 10-year retention at 105°C. All six density options are available in a small footprint 48-Ball FBGA (10mm x 10mm) package. Additionally, the 1Mb to 32Mb devices are available in a 54-pin TSOP (10mm x 22mm) package. These packages are compatible with similar low-power volatile and non-volatile products. These memory devices are offered in industrial extended (-40°C to 105°C) operating temperature range.
More information about the Parallel x16 Industrial P-SRAM products is available at https://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/industrial/.
Availability
All five density options in Avalanche's Parallel x16 Industrial series are currently in production and available within industry standard lead times.
About Avalanche Technology
Avalanche Technology Inc. is the leader in next generation Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology, accepted as the front-runner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power at 55, 40, 28 and 22nm, with scalability to 14nm. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is delivering on the promise of enabling the next generation of scalable embedded unified memory architecture for use in GPUs, MCUs, DSPs, ASSPs and ASICs, making it the true "Next Generation MRAM Company". For more information, visit us online at https://www.avalanche-technology.com.
