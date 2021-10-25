DAVIE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalon Group Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Avalon Group Real Estate, known for providing uncompromised five-star service, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Avalon Group Real Estate was co-founded in 2014 by Aaron Hunt, who grew it into the top-rated real estate team in St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay, Florida. Hunt, a licensed broker and Pricing Strategy Advisor, relates well to the out-of-state buyers, retirees, and vacation homeowners who make up the bulk of the company's clientele. Originally from the West Coast, Hunt makes no secret of his love for St. Petersburg and its neighboring cities and towns — it's what fuels his passion for helping buyers find their dream homes.
Avalon Group Real Estate's innovative strategy focuses on delivering one-on-one client care that yields outstanding results and exceeds expectations. The firm's unwavering reliability and commitment to its clients has led to its well-respected reputation as industry leaders who work hard so their clients can live well.
Partnering with Side will ensure Avalon Group Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Avalon Group Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Avalon Group Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"This exciting collaboration empowers us to remain competitive in the fast-moving St. Petersburg real estate market," said Hunt. "Our alliance with Side gives Avalon Group Real Estate access to state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services, while also positioning us to remain the No. 1 regional real estate company, known for delivering the best real estate experience in Tampa Bay."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Avalon Group
Avalon Group Real Estate has always provided sophisticated yet approachable service that helps clients from all backgrounds realize their real estate dreams. Since opening their doors in 2014, their attentive manner has helped countless clients, from out-of-state buyers, eager sellers, and retired couples to vacationers and investors. Headquartered in Davie, Florida, Avalon Group Real Estate is known for its steadfast dedication to its clients' every need. For more information, visit http://www.avalongrouphomes.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
