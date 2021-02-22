BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalon Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of implementation services, managed solutions, and technology solutions, announced today the launch of a new industry-focused consulting practice – Avalon For Legal.
"Over the past two years, we've increasingly partnered with clients in the legal space," said Kyle Scharoll, Avalon Technologies' general manager and lead consultant in the Avalon For Legal practice group. "In the last 12 months, in particular, law firms have faced remote working and document management needs different from other organizations, especially a growing number of cyber threats that place privileged data at risk. Avalon For Legal is a means for us to devote our industry-specific knowledge and specialized skills to those unique needs."
For many mid-sized firms without an in-house IT function, Avalon For Legal's dedicated consulting team serves as an outside chief information officer. The team's primary services are assisting law firms in improving efficiency and productivity, safeguarding systems and information from cyberattacks, and designing and executing cost-effective cloud-based strategies.
"Avalon for Legal is the first in a series of technology consulting practices we will launch under the Avalon umbrella," said Brian Flynn, president of Avalon Technologies, Inc. "Niche practices are common in mid-sized law firms, so we've taken a cue from them. The combination of our deep expertise and premier vendor partnerships make Avalon for Legal an attractive technology outsourcing option for law firms across the U.S."
Avalon Technologies, Inc., based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, delivers data center, technology consulting, and cloud service solutions to clients across a range of industries, including law firms. Through its premier partnerships with Dell and various software publishers, Avalon offers broad expertise in storage, networks, storage, compliance, and security, helping organizations integrate technology into their operational strategies.
To learn more about Avalon For Legal, please visit legalsolutions.tech. For additional information about Avalon Technologies, please visit avalontech.net.
