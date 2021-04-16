DALLAS, Texas, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avant-Garde Marketing Solutions Inc. is proud to announce updates to their full catalog of payment processing solutions. As one of the fastest-growing merchant service providers in the country, the company is committed to constantly evolving its payment processing solutions to fit the needs of modern businesses and their customers.
Avant-Garde Marketing Solutions Inc. is looking to help business owners by making it easier than ever to collect payments from their clients. This means not only offering the capability of completing sales in a store, but also completing sales online and on the go. All of the payment processing solutions offered by Avant-Garde Marketing Solutions Inc. are backed by unmatched customer support.
"Our solutions are dedicated to making payments as seamless as possible for the user. The easier it is to pay, the more likely a customer will follow through on a transaction and look to come back for repeat purchases down the road," explains President and CEO, Teresa Gouldd.
In addition to ease of use, Avant-Garde Marketing Solutions is committed to security. All point-of-sale technology is backed with the highest security in the payment processing industry.
Unlike others in the industry, Avant-Garde Marketing Solutions works for the businesses they sell their product to, not the bank. This means that customers of Avant-Garde Marketing Solutions will never pay PCI program fees, hidden fees or have to worry about compliance and security.
Those looking to learn more about Avant-Garde Marketing Solutions are encouraged to visit their website at http://www.agms.com and follow them on their social media profiles for the latest news and insights.
About Avant-Garde Marketing Solutions:
Avant-Garde Marketing Solutions is a forward-thinking company with innovative marketing ideas and advanced cutting edge business strategies designed to work with business owners and assist them in their endeavors to succeed in today's competitive marketplace. AGMS is constantly striving to develop revolutionary ideas and strategies to assist independent businesses; offering a multitude of products and services to merchants, in addition to providing unprecedented support, competitiveness, and inspiration to businesses across America. At AGMS, they believe in the American Dream of owning a successful business and achieving financial success.
Media Contact
Teresa Gouldd, Avant-Garde Marketing Solutions Inc., (866) 951-2467, aschetter@webimax.com
SOURCE Avant-Garde Marketing Solutions Inc.