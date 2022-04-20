As Part of AVANT's Industry-Leading Pathfinder Platform, New Tool Powers Trusted Advisors with 10 Times More Data
CHICAGO , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVANT, a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier Technology Services Distributor, today announces the launch of Connectivity Navigator (CoNav), a brand-new connectivity decision-making tool as part of the company's industry-leading Pathfinder platform. Connectivity Navigator provides an enhanced network search experience with increased connectivity options and the latest data from nearly 3 million miles of fiber lines globally and nearly 600 providers. With Connectivity Navigator, Trusted Advisors are now in total command of all nearby infrastructure including fiber, cable and fixed wireless connectivity options and can display, compare and price out services for their customers in one intuitive and dynamic interface.
"CoNav is another exciting example of the investment AVANT is making to give our Trusted Advisors the competitive edge with the confidence of an improved, expanded and up-to-date connectivity data set," said Alex Danyluk, chief strategy officer and AVANT Analytics managing director. "Trusted Advisors can now generate searches in mere seconds and provide quotes in less than two minutes all with the familiarity, trust and user-friendly experience of Pathfinder."
With lightning-fast speed, Pathfinder users can access a list of both on-net and near-net connections and display fiber routes to visualize available paths, zoom into nearby lit buildings and measure distances from near-net carriers to better anticipate costs. The tool can also filter results based on connection types and carriers, making it customizable for any customers.
AVANT is also able to offer enhanced data volume and data quality, including nearly 600 network service providers and more than 350 million searchable commercial locations, including international. The Connectivity Navigator provides access to a database of 1.4 billion lit buildings across more than 1.6 million miles of fiber routes in the U.S. from AT&T, Comcast, Lumen, Verizon, and more new providers.
"We are constantly working to improve access to the data our Trusted Advisors need to guide customers to the solutions that will help them grow their businesses, and our new CoNav tool puts ten times the data at their fingertips than they already had with our previous advanced fiber search tool," said Brett Casey, director of product at AVANT. "CoNav is also fully integrated with our AVANT Partner Support team, so Pathfinder users always have access to real-time quotes based on potential provider choices and the support of an expert team to guide impactful decision-making."
