OGDEN, Utah, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantGuard Monitoring Centers is pleased to announce that they have renewed the prestigious "TMA FIve Diamond Monitoring Center" designation. AvantGuard strives to exceed all monitoring and customer service standards, and to satisfy the requirements for the TMA Five Diamond designation is a true sign of AvantGuard's commitment to excellence.
In order to receive and maintain the Five Diamond designation, a monitoring center must meet the "five points of excellence." These include:
- Commitment to ongoing job-related education and testing by having 100% of its monitoring center operators certified using the TMA online training series on industry best practices
- Commitment to random inspections and quality criteria standards by a nationally recognized testing laboratory such as FM Approvals, Intertek/ETL and UL
- Commitment to raising the industry standards through TMA membership and participation in its activities
- Commitment to reducing false dispatches
- Commitment to the highest levels of customer service
This award goes beyond customer facing services, and relies heavily on the operators within the monitoring center. AvantGuard believes that the operators are the engine that drives the company, and AvantGuard takes great pride in hiring and training operators to provide the best possible service to its customers. In order to achieve the Five Diamond designation, every operator must not only pass the course, but demonstrate:
- Proficiency in alarm confirmation process, which helps reduce false alarms
- Proficiency in communications with Public Service Answering Points, such as the Emergency 911 centers
- Knowledge of electronic communications equipment, including, cellular, radio and internet communication systems
- An understanding of the codes and standards of such organizations as Underwriters Laboratories, Factory Mutual, the National Fire Protection Association and others
- Proficiency in the area of emergency preparedness under a wide scenario of possibilities
Of the 2,700 monitoring centers in the United States, less than 200 of them have achieved the Five Diamond designation. AvantGuard is proud to be part of such a prestigious group, and will continue to seek opportunities to provide only the best service to its dealers and customers.
CONTACT: Jonathan Knoder, jknoder@agmonitoring.com