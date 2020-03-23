RADNOR, Pa., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, today announced Tommy Thomas has joined the Company as Vice President, Investor Relations. He will report to Thomas Szlosek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and be based in Radnor, Pa.
Mr. Thomas brings more than 20 years of experience and leadership in investor relations, investment analysis and management, as well as financial operations and planning, primarily in medical technology and life sciences.
"We are extremely pleased to have Tommy Thomas join the Avantor team, leading our investor relations activities. Tommy has an outstanding record of IR performance and knows our business and investor community extremely well. We are confident heading into our second year as a public company that Tommy will greatly enhance the experience of current and prospective investors in Avantor and help us to clearly convey the significant capital appreciation opportunities that our business model is positioned to deliver," said Mr. Szlosek.
Prior to joining Avantor, Mr. Thomas served as Chief Financial Officer, Services at PerkinElmer. He also served as Vice President, Investor Relations at the same company. Prior to that, he was Senior Equity Research Analyst for TIAA-CREF, where he built a strong asset management foundation and served as the lead analyst for medical technology and life sciences tools.
Mr. Thomas is a Certified Public Accountant and earned a Master of Science in taxation and Bachelor of Business Administration in public accounting from Pace University.
About Avantor
Avantor® is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries. The company operates in more than 30 countries and delivers an extensive portfolio of products and services. As our channel brand, VWR offers an integrated, seamless purchasing experience that is optimized for the way our customers do business. We set science in motion to create a better world. For information, visit www.avantorsciences.com.
