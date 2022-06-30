Avantor introduces new brand identity (PRNewsfoto/Avantor)

 By Avantor and Financial News

RADNOR, Pa., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the market closes on July 28, 2022, and will hold a conference call on July 29, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the details.

To participate by phone, please dial (844) 200 6205 (domestic) or (929) 526 1599 (international) and use the conference code 554992. A live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of Avantor's website and a replay will be available through August 29, 2022. The earnings press release and presentation will also be posted to the Company's website.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Investor Relations Contact

Christina (CJ) Jones

Vice President, Investor Relations

Avantor

+1 805-617-5297

Christina.Jones@avantorsciences.com

Media Contact

Petro Kacur

Director, PR and External Communications

Avantor

+1 404-408-0663

Petro.Kacur@avantorsciences.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-to-host-second-quarter-2022-earnings-call-on-friday-july-29-2022-301578401.html

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

