Avantree unveils the Quartet! A unique, eagerly anticipated 4-Headphones-1-Transmitter Set that would make a great addition to any entertainment system.
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With most of the world coming out of COVID lockdown at last, in-person meetups are finally becoming viable again, and what better way to socialize than by sharing entertainment? Avantree, a global provider of unique audio solutions, has just made your next watch party that much easier with its release of the Quartet, a kit of 4 headphones and 1 transmitter that enables up to 100 headphones to wirelessly connect to a single audio source.
The world is constantly shifting towards the virtual realm, which means that there are plenty of online watch party options out there, but many of us still prefer the intimacy of sharing experiences in person. The Quartet is designed specifically for these people, enhancing in-person watch parties in an unprecedented way by providing each listener with the ability to customize the sound to their exact preferences. Whether watching a movie, attending a sermon, or even discoing the night away, Avantree's Quartet grants a truly unique listening experience – all while minimizing external sound.
"We've been asked for years to provide multiple wireless listening devices that can connect to a single audio source," said Phoebe, Avantree CEO. "Whether for church, garden movie parties, schools, exhibitions, or anything else, the Quartet is finally ready to go for our users. Hopefully this will make our post-pandemic time more enjoyable!"
As aforementioned, the Quartet allows for pairing of up to 100 wireless headphones to one single audio device – such as a TV or projector – even if that device doesn't have Bluetooth capabilities. No matter how many headphones you connect, you'll be able to enjoy lag-less audio thanks to the Quartet's 2.4Ghz RF technology, with a range of up to 100 meters / 328 feet (that's almost the length of a football field!). You can listen to anything, anywhere, as long as it can output audio through OPT, AUX, or RCA ports (in other words, pretty much any audio device), and the audio pass-through feature additionally allows for simultaneous use with an external speaker. In short, you can essentially listen with whomever, to whatever, at wherever.
The Avantree Quartet is available now for just $279.99. For more information, please visit the Avantree Quartet page.
About Avantree: Avantree's mission is to present everyone with audio solutions that focus not just on "surviving," but thriving. With products that offer users a multitude of unique audio experiences, such as social listening options and customized hearing profiles, Avantree aims to meet consumers right where they're at by designing devices that not only provide high-quality sound, but that also satisfy user needs.
