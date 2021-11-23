LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avasant, a leading global management consulting and research firm, hosted its first annual Analyst Connect on November 10, 2021, outlining its research agenda for 2022. The event brought together over 100 members of the service provider community and focused on Avasant's overall research strategy and new initiatives for 2022 and beyond.
Avasant has seen tremendous growth in its research business over the last year, with research analyst head count doubling in 2021. The firm's analysts surveyed over 1,000 tech buyer organizations, conducted more than 550 briefings with vendors and service providers, and hosted over 100 virtual events with C-suite executives and industry leaders.
Additionally, the firm increased the number of RadarViews™ published by 66%—24 reports in 2020 to 40 reports in 2021. Avasant's RadarView™ is an independent assessment of the true capabilities of technology products and service providers. It also expanded its Computer Economics IT Spending and Staffing Benchmarks study, which tracks IT spending and staffing metrics for North America and multinational companies in more than 25 industry sectors, with a companion study focused on IT organizations in Europe. The number of benchmarks available in Avasant's AvaMark toolset was also increased to include business process outsourcing (BPO) metrics, key performance indicator (KPI) metrics, staffing and cybersecurity metrics, and cybersecurity managed services. Nine new pandemic-related reports were published—from the impact by industry to strategies for surviving and thriving post-pandemic.
"Avasant's competitive advantage is the synergy between our research team, our consultants, and our Avasant Fellows," Avasant CEO and Chairman Kevin S. Parikh said. "This synergy was a key factor in our firm being named as one of the top five analyst firms by the Institute of Influencer and Analyst Relations (IIAR)."
The 2022 RadarView™ agenda includes 46 reports, which will provide insights across three key pillars: industries and regions; digital prerequisites; and business processes. There will also be more than 40 new RadarView Scan reports in four critical areas: industry-specific products; infrastructure management; application management; and cybersecurity and governance. RadarViews™ will be classified by industry, technology, and geography.
The number of new and refreshed Computer Economics reports will double, including publication of nine major reports in the coming 12 months. In addition to the major reports, over 70 in-depth reports will be published annually, going into more detail about IT spending trends, staffing metrics, IT best practices, and technology adoption.
Also in 2022, new AvaMark benchmarks for cloud and agile development will be added. New research coverage and trends on global business services and the future of IT beyond 2025 are also in the pipeline.
Research reports can be accessed or purchased via the Avasant website.
About Avasant
Avasant is a leading management consulting firm focused on translating the power of technology into realizable business strategies for the world's largest corporations. Specializing in digital and IT transformation, sourcing advisory, global strategy, and governance services, Avasant prides itself on delivering high-value engagements through industry-focused innovation and flexible, client-based solutions.
Our seasoned professionals have an average of 20 years of industry-honed expertise, having conducted more than 1,000 engagements in over 50 countries. Avasant's next generation consulting and advisory methods have made it the top-ranked firm in its class, with recognition from numerous organizations, including: Vault, NOA, IAOP, and the Wall Street Journal.
Avasant's engagement in the global market has inspired a strong commitment to community and purpose. Avasant Foundation supports technology and skill development programs to create employment opportunities for youth across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America.
