LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We have to encourage as many Bahamians as possible to remain on the cutting edge of technology, to understand the new way of doing business and to ensure that we compete with the rest of the world," said Bahamas Director of Labor, John Pinder at the opening ceremonies. As many as 40% of Bahamian workers were either unemployed or facing furloughs in September of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A larger digital workforce could help the economy in the Bahamas, largely based on tourism, to grow and diversify.
"Digital skills have become a requisite to excel, not only in prioritized economic sectors like financial services and tourism, but in all Bahamian industries that desire to compete internationally," said Avasant Partner and President of the LAC Region, Anupam Govil.
Executive Director of the Avasant Foundation, Chitra Rajeshwari, added, "we live in a world today of borderless workforces. The world is shrinking. We really do not have to physically be in a location to be able to do our jobs. It is important that we all learn how to embrace digital technology because it is here to stay, and this is our future."
The program will use online learning tools and concentrate on the following areas: re-tooling and up-skilling the at-risk workforce; mentorship designed to help transform business operations and adapt to market conditions as the economy re-opens; and training of digital skills for promote individual entrepreneurship opportunities.
The project seeks to catalyze the growth of the digital economy at a critical point in the country's economic and digital transformation. The project will be designed to allow beneficiaries to use their skills to digitally transform existing business models or launch their own innovative business models.
About the Foundation
Founded in 2012, The Avasant Foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the over 70 million unemployed youth in the world by giving them the skills to succeed in the workforce of today and tomorrow. The foundation has helped create 25,000 sustainable jobs in India, Latin America, Africa and the Caribbean.
The Foundation leverages best practices and knowledge from its parent organization, Avasant, to accomplish the following:
1. Education - Online and blended training leveraging the Avasant Learning Portal to provide innovative learning experiences designed to meaningfully engage candidates in the delivery of digital skills that meet market demands
2. Employment – Job opportunities through the delivery of digital and transversal skills training
3. Entrepreneurship – Avasant Foundation branded iGNITE entrepreneurial digital skills training to help youth and women use their creativity to start and run sustainable businesses
Avasant Foundation (AF), is a 501(C)(3) not-for-profit organization in the State of California, established under the aegis of Avasant LLC.
For more information, visit https://avasant.com/foundation/home/.
About Avasant
Avasant is a leading management consulting firm focused on translating the power of technology into realizable business strategies for the world's largest corporations. Specializing in digital and IT transformation, sourcing advisory, global strategy, and governance services, Avasant prides itself on delivering high-value engagements through industry-focused innovation and flexible client-based solutions.
Our seasoned professionals have an average of 20 years of industry-honed expertise, having conducted 1,000-plus engagements in more than 50 countries. Avasant's next generation consulting and advisory methods have made it the top-ranked firm in its class, with recognition from numerous organizations, including Vault, NOA, IAOP, and the Wall Street Journal.
Avasant's engagement in the global market has inspired a strong commitment to community and purpose. Avasant Foundation supports technology and skill development programs to create employment opportunities for youth across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America.
For more information, visit https://www.avasant.com.
