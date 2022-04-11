For the 13th consecutive year, Avasant has been recognized as a top 100 global outsourcing provider by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP). The Global Outsourcing 100, based on a rigorous scoring process, is the sourcing industry's most prestigious and widely acclaimed annual global listing.
LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Avasant, a leading global management consulting and research firm, has once again received the highest accolade granted by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP). The IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 is the sourcing industry's most respected independent recognition and 2022 is the 13th consecutive year that Avasant has been awarded.
The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are important references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the industry's best companies. The list includes companies worldwide that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services—not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing, and logistics. The IAOP award groups include top-tier industry leaders, advisors, and rising stars.
This year, Avasant's top 100 position is fortified by a perfect score across all judging categories with the added IAOP distinctions of: Sustained Excellence and All Star.
Judging is based on a meticulous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP members with extensive experience in selecting service providers and advisors for their organizations.
"The last two years have emerged as the most challenging in recent history, with the entire world struggling to overcome the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," said IAOP CEO Debi Hamill. "Every organization in every industry has felt the impact. That's why we are especially proud of the providers and advisors named in The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100, who have demonstrated top quality and performance excellence during unprecedented times."
"This is a great recognition and demonstrates a strong showing for Avasant on a global basis," said Avasant Chairman and CEO Kevin Parikh. "Selecting the right partner and sourcing advisor has never been more challenging, and IAOP provides a valuable and independent certification to help buyers identify quality consulting firms."
The IAOP conducts an independent evaluation based on a review of the following:
- Customer references, as independently evaluated by the selected company's top customers.
- Awards and certifications, as demonstrated through industry recognition and relevant organizational and individual professional certifications.
- Programs for innovation, as demonstrated through specific programs and resulting outcomes that produce new forms of value for customers.
- Corporate social responsibility, as shown through corporate programs and outcomes that address such topics as environmental sustainability, gender equality, and youth education.
The 2022 panel is led by IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. The panel includes:
- Daniel Beimborn, Professor, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management
- Teresa Harris, COP, Global Supplier Relationship Manager, GE
- Mary D. Lewis, COP, Sourcing Manager II, Supply Chain Management, T-Mobile
- Heiko Gewald, Professor, Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences
- Mark Zammett, COP, former Senior Director, Global Security Assessments, CIGNA
"A big thank you and congratulations to the companies named to The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 for rising to the occasion in a particularly challenging year," Hamill said. "Your tenacity, grit, and leadership were critical to ensuring our industry came out the other side of the global pandemic and we're pleased to recognize you for your quality and performance excellence."
About Avasant
Avasant is a leading management consulting firm focused on translating the power of technology into realizable business strategies for the world's largest corporations. Specializing in digital and IT transformation, sourcing advisory, global strategy, and governance services, Avasant prides itself on delivering high-value engagements through industry-focused innovation and flexible, client-based solutions.
Our seasoned professionals have an average of 20 years of industry-honed expertise, having conducted more than 1,000 engagements in over 50 countries. Avasant's next-generation consulting and advisory methods have made it the top-ranked firm in its class, with recognition from numerous organizations, including: Vault, NOA, IAOP, and the Wall Street Journal.
Avasant's engagement in the global market has inspired a strong commitment to community and purpose. Avasant Foundation supports technology and skill development programs to create employment opportunities for youth across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America.
For more information, visit https://www.avasant.com.
About IAOP
AOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org.
