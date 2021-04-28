LOS ANGELES, Apr. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avasant has received the highest recognition in four judging categories awarded by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP). IAOP's 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 award is the sourcing industry's most respected independent recognition.
Avasant was recognized as a top outsourcing advisor for all categories, including customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation, and corporate social responsibility.
"We are honored to again be recognized by IAOP, and the most recent 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 award is a great affirmation of our commitment to delivering excellence across all our service areas," Avasant CEO and Chairman Kevin S. Parikh said. "With the pandemic and subsequent turmoil, selecting the right partner and sourcing advisor has never been more challenging. Our innovations keep us ahead of the curve, and we are thrilled to be recognized by IAOP for our success."
The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are important references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the industry's best companies. The list includes companies worldwide that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services—not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing, and logistics. They include not only leaders but rising stars.
"Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional," said IAOP CEO Debi Hamill. "The Global Outsourcing 100 has done just that, and we're proud to recognize Avasant."
Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. The IAOP judging panel included: Daniel Beimborn, professor, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management; Teresa Harris, COP, Global Supplier Relationship Manager, GE; Mary D. Lewis, sourcing manager II, Supply Chain Management, Sprint; Heiko Gewald, professor, Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences; Mark Zammett, former Senior Director, Global Security Assessments, CIGNA.
IAOP announced its 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 list at its Outsourcing World Summit. The event brings together hundreds of outsourcing buyers, advisors, providers, and academics from around the globe to share strategies for success in today's economy.
The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 list premieres in the 2021 Fortune 500 issue of Fortune magazine. The newsstand on-sale date of this issue is May 18, 2021.
About Avasant
Avasant is a leading management consulting firm focused on translating the power of technology into realizable business strategies for the world's largest corporations. Specializing in digital and IT transformation, sourcing advisory, global strategy, and governance services, Avasant prides itself on delivering high-value engagements through industry-focused innovation and flexible client-based solutions.
Our seasoned professionals have an average of 20 years of industry-honed expertise, having conducted 1,000-plus engagements in more than 50 countries. Avasant's next generation consulting and advisory methods have made it the top-ranked firm in its class, with recognition from numerous organizations, including Vault, NOA, IAOP, and the Wall Street Journal.
Avasant's engagement in the global market has inspired a strong commitment to community and purpose. Avasant Foundation supports technology and skill development programs to create employment opportunities for youth across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America.
For more information, visit https://www.avasant.com.
About IAOP
IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org.
