LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avasant will host its Empowering Beyond: Transcending Digital Summit in a uniquely immersive environment, which will feature inspiring keynotes, interactive panels, innovative demos, private social lounges, fireside chats, and more. The event will take place on June 2 and 3, 2021. Registration is now open and can be accessed via the Empowering Beyond: Transforming Digital event page.
Avasant's flagship Summit brings together more than 300 senior-level business and technology executives for two days of inspiring discussions and demos. More speakers from verticals across the Fortune 500 spectrum will share their stories and insights on the transforming digital landscape.
With the theme of "Transcending Digital," the Summit will discuss how investing in digital technology is not simply about investing in individual solutions or technologies. It is about how these technologies taken together will usher in a new age of sustainable innovation. As enterprises re-imagine operations for a post-COVID world, there are many key topics to consider, including cybersecurity, the workplace of the future, automation, sourcing, and innovation. Here are just some of the panels that will take place at the Summit.
"The Future of IT: Cloudy with a Chance of Cyber Breach," will be discussed by Gary Hayslip, CISO, SoftBank; Drew Martin, CIO, Jack in the Box; and John Caruthers, executive advisor, Evotek, a former FBI supervisory special agent, and an Avasant Fellow. What does the future of enterprise IT look like, and how will we secure it?
With sourcing a hot topic globally, three thought leaders will discuss, "Intelligent Sourcing Models for the Global Enterprise." They are Ravi Ohri, SVP, IT COO and CFO of IT, Freddie Mac; Oscar Balmore Elizondo De La Garza, director of business services, Cemex; and Avasant Partner Joe Frampus.
Three experts will also discuss, "The Hyper Automation Age: Wiring Business for Agility and Speed." They are Sidney Madison Prescott, global head of intelligent automation, Spotify; Jairo Quiros, global vice president, shared services, Equifax; and Ajay Bahl, executive vice president at HCL America Inc.
"We are at the dawn of a new age for tremendous opportunities presented by the convergence of technology and innovation," Avasant's CEO and Chairman Kevin S. Parikh said. "As we transcend digital, we are pushing the boundaries of human thought and our understanding of the world. In this new age, we will have more time to dream, innovate, and create a more sustainable landscape for enterprises to thrive."
For inquiries, please contact Lacey Meyer at lacey.meyer@avasant.com.
About Avasant
Avasant is a leading management consulting firm focused on translating the power of technology into realizable business strategies for the world's largest corporations. Specializing in digital and IT transformation, sourcing advisory, global strategy, and governance services, Avasant prides itself on delivering high-value engagements through industry-focused innovation and flexible client-based solutions.
Our seasoned professionals have an average of 20 years of industry-honed expertise, having conducted 1000+ engagements in over 50 countries. Avasant's next-generation consulting and advisory methods have made it the top-ranked firm in its class, with recognition from numerous organizations, including: Vault, NOA, IAOP, and the Wall Street Journal.
Avasant's engagement in the global market has inspired a strong commitment to community and purpose. Avasant Foundation supports technology and skill development programs to create employment opportunities for youth across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America.
