REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the launch of its new privacy product, Avast BreachGuard, which is designed to give people control over their personal data that resides on the internet. Avast BreachGuard detects and notifies users of data breaches affecting their credentials, assists in the removal of personal information from unwanted third party databases, and analyzes online accounts for privacy vulnerabilities.
Sixty-three percent of people Avast surveyed said they believe their information can be found on the dark web. Everyone who uses the internet risks their personal information being compromised as cybercriminals increasingly target large companies which store their customers' confidential data. In 2019, there were 1,473 data breaches in the United States which exposed more than 164.68 million sensitive records. Consumers' online privacy is also vulnerable to third-party data miners on webpages. While legal, these trackers constantly observe browsing behavior and use that information to target people for advertising and marketing purposes. For individuals, not being able to control how their data is used and exploited has been a challenge, with nearly half of US-based internet users surveyed by Avast (46%) expressing fear of having their personal information exposed via connected devices.
"The majority of people we talk to say they believe that their information is already on the dark web. This is deeply worrying to them, but it's overwhelming and frankly too difficult for an individual to monitor the nearly daily breaches to make sure their information is safe. It leaves people feeling overwhelmed and helpless," said Chandler Givens, head of consumer privacy at Avast. "People are increasingly aware of the need to redraw the lines around online privacy and Avast is deeply committed to delivering privacy tools that give people the tools to take back control of what's rightfully theirs."
Avast BreachGuard provides detection, resolution, and ongoing monitoring and prevention to ensure users' privacy is safeguarded at all times. Product features include:
- 24/7 Breach Monitor: Avast BreachGuard automatically scans the dark web for leaked personal information, immediately alerting users when their information appears in a data breach or in a database on the dark web. To reduce the risk of identity theft, users receive advice on how to fix the issue and secure their accounts.
- Data Broker Removal: Avast BreachGuard enables customers to reclaim their personal information by sending a request to remove it from data broker databases through an automated process. This could prevent real-world consequences of privacy infringements, such as price discrimination where, for example, an insurance company might raise your rates based on your internet search history.
- Privacy Setting Advisor: Avast BreachGuard offers resources to enhance your online privacy proactively, including personalized tips for optimizing privacy settings on common services such as Facebook and Google. It also monitors for privacy setting updates and alerts customers to changes that they should consider making in areas like privacy, sharing, and location data.
- Privacy Score: Avast BreachGuard includes a dashboard that displays an individual's privacy score and areas for improvement, similar to a credit score. It keeps track of your progress as you resolve any privacy vulnerabilities and lets you know what you can do to improve your score.
- News Feed: Avast BreachGuard also includes a real-time news feed of breaches as they happen.
"BreachGuard takes the burden off the individual to monitor and manage all the possible privacy vulnerabilities in their online life," said Givens. "We watch the dark web, the breach notices, and the data brokers so you don't have to, putting the knowledge and the tools in your hands to improve your online privacy."
Avast BreachGuard is available today for download in the United States, and will be made available to other markets later this year. The software costs $39.99 for a one-year subscription. To download, please visit https://www.avast.com/breachguard.
