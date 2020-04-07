ATLANTA, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aveanna Healthcare ("Aveanna"), a leading home healthcare company, today announced the launch of its new remote healthcare platform, Aveanna Teletherapy. This program will allow Aveanna to care for its patients while providing a safe environment for staff and patients. Aveanna's solution offers patients the same quality physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech language pathology, and applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services, from the comfort of their home. Teletherapy is available for both traditional therapy appointments and evaluations for existing and new patients.
"With the spread of COVID-19, Aveanna is pleased to announce that telehealth options are now available to those families needing PT, OT, ST, and ABA services, dependent upon location and insurance verification," said Merritt McKenzie, President of Aveanna's Therapy/ABA (TABA) division. "We as a country, a healthcare community, and a company are in unprecedented times. But even in the face of uncertainty, I rest easier at night knowing that we have great people on our Aveanna team to help steer this ship and bring this program to our families."
The teletherapy solution was born out of our desire to see our families and patients continue to get the service they deserve and expect during this crisis. Aveanna's proud that we currently provide service in schools, homes, early intervention settings, and outpatient clinics. Our teletherapy program is a complimentary adjunct to our current service delivery model.
Aveanna Teletherapy will be available in our current footprint in Colorado, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Texas and will provide extended hours of care. Families can use the teletherapy service, which has been designed to be quick, easy and user-friendly, through their cellphones, tablets and/or laptops.
"During this crisis, telemedicine has been very helpful in allowing me to keep my family safe while also being able to continue treating my wonderful patients," said Cori Joyce, an Aveanna PT that has used this product during its testing phase. "The parents I work with are happy that their children are still being treated even during this time. The families I work with have been amazing using this new platform. It has even encouraged some of them to improve their participation."
Dr. Amy Heath, Ph.D., BCBA- D , Clinical Director of ABA in Colorado, said, "I have been excited to hear the positive impact that telehealth has had on our families and staff. Our families have reported that it is such a comfort to have access to skills and training to support their children while they are at home. It is a relief to know they are not on their own and still have their team to support them even from the safety of our homes. Our staff are excited to find new ways to support our families during this time and are thankful for the new perspective they are gaining through this new platform."
In Aveanna's commitment to caring for its employees, and providing therapy to its clients, Aveanna's TABA Division leaders have been working diligently to implement an alternative method of care for its families. The entire organization has mobilized to make sure Aveanna has a platform that can be accessed easily and delivered quickly. Aveanna Healthcare is excited to share this platform with those families who need care.
For patients interested in this service, please email teletherapy@aveanna.com.
