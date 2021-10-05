NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aved Electronics has introduced custom engineered, sourced, and manufactured electromechanical boxes and front panel assemblies that are ideally suited for OEMs and integrators of industrial controls, large scale security systems, and robotics.
Aved Electromechanical Box Builds and Panels are fully integrated, cabled and connectorized assemblies that are 100% tested for electrical continuity and have one SKU for easy inventory control. Ideal for OEMs and integrators of industrial controls, distribution panels, large scales security systems, and robotics, a single SKU simplifies bill of materials and procurement, and reduces handling and QC inspection.
Providing a total solution with regard to real-world sourcing experience, dock-to-stock efficiency, KanBan and inventory management systems, Aved Electromechanical Box Builds and Panels are offered in production quantities and can include a DFM (design for manufacturing) review, if required.
Aved Electromechanical Box Builds and Panels are priced according to customer requirements. Aved is ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and ITAR registered.
