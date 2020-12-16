SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenda Health, a software and medical device company that spun out of UCLA, announced today that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared their focal laser ablation system.
Avenda Health's image-guided focal laser ablation system is designed to ablate soft tissue in a physician's office. It uses a proprietary laser needle and thermal optical sensor to precisely target and treat soft tissue while minimizing the impact on healthy tissues. The company will focus its commercialization efforts to urology applications.
"We purposely designed our therapy system to be simple and intuitive to use in a physician's office. Given the current strain on the healthcare system due to COVID-19, we believe it is vital for more therapies to move from the hospital setting to an office-based procedure," states Dr. Brittany Berry-Pusey, co-founder and COO of Avenda Health.
"This device is backed by over a decade of research. With our first FDA clearance, we are now able to offer this revolutionary technology to patients and will quickly be following up with additional technologies from our pipeline including an investigational version that is being used in clinical trials for the treatment of intermediate-risk prostate cancer," said Dr. Shyam Natarajan, co-founder and CEO of Avenda Health.
About Avenda Health
Avenda Health is a software and medical device company focused on improving patient outcomes through artificial intelligence (AI). They have developed a focal laser ablation system and continue to develop investigational AI cancer margin prediction software. Their mission is to democratize high quality prostate cancer care through office-based therapies that preserve quality of life.
