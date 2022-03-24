ATLANTA, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Aventis Systems, Inc. is No.62 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
"It says something really special about Aventis Systems and Cortavo that we were able to grow continuously during a time in which the world economy seems to get hit with one crisis after another," said Hesam Lamei, Founder and CEO of Aventis Systems. "Really, that's because we at Aventis Systems stick with the fundamentals of knowing our customers, anticipating their needs and handling them in such a way that leaves them worry-free about their IT."
The companies on this list demonstrate a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 173 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 27,794 jobs and nearly $4.9 billion to the Southeast region's economy. Companies based in the Miami, Florida, Fairhope, Alabama and Covington, Louisiana areas had the highest growth rate overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southeast starting March 15, 2022.
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc.
More About Aventis Systems
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Aventis Systems, Inc. offers custom IT solutions to build and operate complete physical and virtual infrastructures. Their comprehensive solutions include hardware, system and application software, along with an array of in-depth managed services including Cortavo, an all-inclusive Managed Services Provider that offers all the hardware, software and cloud services necessary to address small business technology needs and challenges at a predictable monthly cost. Since 2008, thousands of small business owners have entrusted Aventis Systems as their preferred IT provider because they "Get IT Done."
