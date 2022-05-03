Aventis Systems Inc. has been recognized as a 2022 Atlanta Pacesetter by Atlanta Business Chronicle for the third consecutive year
ATLANTA, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aventis Systems Inc. proudly announces its recognition as a 2022 Pacesetter by Atlanta Business Chronicle for the third consecutive year. This exclusive annual list of Atlanta's fastest-growing companies reveals a comprehensive glimpse into the growth of private business within the Atlanta metro area. The Atlanta Business Chronicle ranks qualifying companies by a weighted growth index formula, factoring both employee growth and revenue growth, thus leveling the playing field amongst businesses of various sizes.
Aventis Systems offers comprehensive IT solutions with tailored configurations built to address customers' technology requirements while simultaneously reducing the need to source parts from multiple vendors, preventing compatibility issues and avoiding the headaches of juggling numerous warranties.
Moreover, Aventis Systems offers the aid of business-minded sales professionals and select tailored solutions through a premier online shopping experience. Customers receive personalized support and guidance during the planning stage and procurement, seamless delivery and deployment along with continued technical support through and beyond the life of physical and virtual systems.
"By playing our hand at uniqueness, Aventis Systems provides a niche service that many smaller businesses lack access to," remarked Hesam Lamei, Founder and CEO of Aventis Systems. "You see, many technology sources are apt to service large enterprises with deep pockets, but Aventis Systems and Cortavo have established an enterprise-class IT source that gives smaller businesses access to the same IT products and performance as the giants."
On Thursday, April 28, the list of 2022 Atlanta Pacesetter winners was publicly revealed at an award ceremony held at Savanna Hall at Zoo Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia.
More About Aventis Systems
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Aventis Systems, Inc. offers custom IT solutions to build and operate complete physical and virtual infrastructures. Their comprehensive solutions include hardware, system and application software, along with an array of in-depth managed services including Cortavo, an all-inclusive Managed Services Provider that offers all the hardware, software and cloud services necessary to address small business technology needs and challenges at a predictable monthly cost. Since 2008, thousands of small business owners have entrusted Aventis Systems as their preferred IT provider because they "Get IT Done."
Call 1-855-AVENTIS, visit http://www.AventisSystems.com or connect with Aventis Systems on
LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.
About 2022 Pacesetter Awards
To qualify, a company must be privately held; based in the 20-county metro Atlanta area and not a subsidiary of another company; established first quarter 2019 or earlier (to judge a two-year growth); has experienced a two-year growth in sales of more than 50%; and 2021 revenues between $1 million and $300 million.
2022 Pacesetter Award announcement: https://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta/event/167420/2022/2022-pacesetters-awards
