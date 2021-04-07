CENTREVILLE, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avenu Insights & Analytics (Avenu) recently announced the State of South Carolina went live across all 46 counties with the company's Family Court Case Management System.
The effort was spearheaded by the South Carolina Family Courts, in coordination with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, to modernize its platform and bring better information sharing, centralized data sources, and add greater efficiencies across all county courts.
"Our Family Court System had two major motivating factors to move towards a statewide system," stated Michael Leach, State Director with the South Carolina Department of Social Services. "First was to provide better access to more accurate case information to the Judges, Court staff, the bar, and to our constituents. The second factor is that each of our 46 counties will have system support, maintenance and upgrades, regardless of their size or budget."
Avenu is a leading provider of court and justice software applications and is accustomed to providing county, state, and Federal implementations to include the Office of the United States Courts. The company has noticed a significant trend towards statewide implementations which benefit by having economies of scale for the upgraded technology.
"Avenu is excited to deploy another statewide solution," shared Paul Colangelo. "South Carolina is one of our forward-thinking clients who decided to move to a single platform for case management system statewide. The benefits of this are enormous and include having a single source of truth in the data along with accelerated workflows for more streamlined operations."
About Avenu Insights & Analytics
Over 3,000 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to drive positive results for their communities through software administration and revenue enhancement solutions. Avenu's comprehensive software solutions digitally transform government by modernizing processes, providing online access to records, and reducing costs. Avenu also provides a robust ecosystem of revenue management services that identify and recover untapped revenue. State and local governments work closely with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. To learn more, visit http://www.avenuinsights.com.
About Mill Point Capital
Mill Point Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in the business services and industrial sectors. The firm works with executive partners to leverage its investment professionals' experience, while providing strategic and operational guidance designed to drive long-term value creation in its portfolio companies. Mill Point is based in New York.
