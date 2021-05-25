CENTREVILLE, Va., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avenu Insights & Analytics announces the nationwide launch of a complete short-term rental (STR) solution for local governments that supports lodging tax collection, licensing and code compliance.
Avenu combined its 40 years of experience in both software solutions and revenue enhancement services to develop proprietary analytic software which identifies all rentals on Home Away, Airbnb, Flip Key, Craigslist and other sites. A key differentiator for municipalities is the precision and detail that is provided of STRs, which includes the complete and exact address, full name of the owner/operator, and estimated minimum sales.
Clients will be provided a dynamic and interactive dashboard to search areas by map, instantly receive rental inventory statistics, and view the full case history of any property. The tool is also mobile enabled to simplify field investigations.
The other key area of support Avenu is offering is a 24/7 hotline and web-portal for citizens to log any noise or pollution complaints about STRs in their area. The goal of this feature is to take the burden of fielding and tracking complaints off the hands of local governments while readily providing the necessary information so action can be taken.
"As the STR market continues to evolve and grow, it has raised ever increasing challenges that impact economic development, property rights, taxation, and revenue collection for local governments," stated Avenu CEO, Paul Colangelo. "We are proud to support local communities as they strike a healthy balance between hospitality and community."
About Avenu Insights & Analytics
Over 2,600 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to drive positive results for their communities through software administration and revenue enhancement solutions. Avenu's comprehensive software solutions digitally transform government by modernizing processes, providing online access to records, and reducing costs. Avenu also provides a robust ecosystem of revenue management services that identify and recover untapped revenue. State and local governments work closely with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. To learn more, visit http://www.avenuinsights.com.
About Mill Point Capital
Mill Point Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in the business services and industrial sectors. The firm works with executive partners to leverage its investment professionals' experience, while providing strategic and operational guidance designed to drive long-term value creation in its portfolio companies. Mill Point is based in New York.
