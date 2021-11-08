SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avenue Code announced today that it has been ranked no. 64 by the San Francisco Business Times on the 30th annual Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area list, an exclusive ranking of the region's fastest growing private companies, one of the most important segments of the local economy. The winners and rankings were unveiled at a virtual awards ceremony on October 21, 2021. This is Avenue Code's third year on the list.
This list includes privately held companies headquartered in the Bay Area, which is defined as Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties. Companies considered for the List must meet the following criteria: 1) Headquartered in the Bay Area; 2) Net revenue of greater than $200,000 in fiscal year 2018; 3) Independent, privately held corporation, proprietorship or partnership (not a subsidiary or division) through fiscal year 2020. Net revenue = revenue less deductions for returns and allowances or credit, when applicable.
Since first opening its doors in 2008, Avenue Code has made a name for itself as a leading full-service digital transformation partner serving enterprise organizations and Fortune 100 companies globally. Avenue Code is headquartered in San Francisco and has a second U.S. office in New York, as well as delivery centers across Brazil and in Canada, Latin America, Germany, the Netherlands, and Portugal. Avenue Code is on a strong growth trajectory with plans to hire 1,000 new employees by the end of 2022.
"Our region is renowned as a hub for innovation and as an ecosystem that fosters growth companies," said Mary Huss, Publisher of the San Francisco Business Times. "Avenue Code, along with all of the companies on the list, deserve special recognition because they fuel our regional economy."
Zeo Solomon, Avenue Code's Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, said, "We're honored to be included in the fast 100 list for our third year, an achievement fueled by our strong internal commitment to delivering the best solutions for our clients and the best value for our partners. None of this would be possible without the diverse talent that makes up our Avenue Code family. We're already looking ahead to another year of incredible growth and plan to double in size and in global footprint by the end of 2022."
Avenue Code is the leading software consultancy for full-service digital evolution solutions (http://www.avenuecode.com). Since 2008, the firm has partnered with Fortune 100 companies and enterprise organizations in every vertical to accelerate innovation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Avenue Code has offices in Brazil, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands.
The San Francisco Business Times is the #1 print and online source for Bay Area business news and information on the most successful people, companies and transactions in the region. Every Friday, the Business Times arrives with an in-depth lineup of breaking local news stories, business profiles and valuable industry rankings. From technology and sustainability to small business, biotech, hospitality, real estate and banking, the Business Times covers the most relevant and timely topics for the Bay Area business community. SanFranciscoBusinessTimes.com takes the Business Times brand known for its insight, analysis and high journalistic standards and extends it to the Internet. Thousands of established and up and coming executives visit SanFranciscoBusinessTimes.com every day looking for the information they need to do Business in the Bay Area.
