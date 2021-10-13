SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech in Motion is proud to announce that Avenue Code is the San Francisco Bay Area's Timmy Award winner in the Best Tech Work Culture (Large Employer) category for the 7th Annual Timmy Awards, created to celebrate the best tech workplaces across North America. Best Tech Work Culture Regional winners like Avenue Code know how to create a rewarding team environment, bring tech employees together over a shared mission, and foster a community that values innovation, learning, and technical creativity.
"As a part of the Timmy Awards, we are honored to help shine a light on workplaces leading the tech industry when it comes to empowering employees and creating the best possible environment to thrive in," said Mandy Walker, Executive Director of Tech in Motion's founder Motion Recruitment. "Winners of the Best Tech Work Culture award are dedicated to bettering the lives of their tech teams."
With regional winners selected across North America by local tech community vote, Avenue Code and the other North American finalists will be judged by industry leaders from companies like Netflix, PayPal, and Oracle. Winners will be announced live at the Timmy Awards ceremony on October 28th.
It is a clear testament to Avenue Code's strong work culture that, even throughout challenging times like the pandemic, the software consultancy has won regional and global awards for Best Place to Work (by BuiltIn), Best Company to Work For (by Great Place to Work), and Best Company for Career Growth (by Comparably) -- purely because of employee ratings. Employees have regularly commented that at Avenue Code, there is no disconnect between stated company values and team experience. Whether consultants have been with the company since it opened in 2008 or joined as recently as 2021, they have remarked on the consultancy's demonstrated commitment to company values of Collaboration, Innovation, Integrity, Passion, Play, Possibility, Respect, and Trust.
Zeo Solomon, Avenue Code's Founder and CSO, reflected that "We're extremely proud of the ways in which we have been able to maintain and even nurture our core values in the midst of external pressures like the pandemic and internal growth as we continue to diversify our service offerings and expand into new geographies. Avenue Code operates globally in more than 30 locations, and our employees represent more than 50 different countries with a wide spectrum of backgrounds. But we are all one Avenue Code. That's what has enabled us to create the most endearing and diverse culture you'll ever find."
This year, the Best Tech Work Culture is separated into Small to Medium Employers (1-250 Employees) and Large Employers (251-999 Employees), and companies will represent the San Francisco Bay Area in the Best Tech Manager, Best Tech for Good, Best Enterprise Tech Employer, and Best Tech Startup categories.
To see if Avenue Code takes home the North American Timmy Award, mark your calendars for October 28th for the 2021 ceremony. After the success of last year's show, the evening will once again be an entirely digital experience, honoring the best the tech world has to offer. Streaming live on YouTube, the virtual ceremony will feature amazing guest speakers and some fun surprises. If you are interested in learning more, or want to know how you can be a part of the Timmy Awards, visit the Timmy Awards website.
About Tech in Motion Events
Tech in Motion is a North American events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a small collaboration in 2011 by IT recruiting firm Motion Recruitment grew into an organization of over 250,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Boston, Dallas, NYC, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, LA and more. Visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.
About Avenue Code
Avenue Code is the leading software consultancy for full-service digital evolution solutions (http://www.avenuecode.com). Since 2008, the firm has partnered with Fortune 100 companies and enterprise organizations in every vertical to accelerate innovation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Avenue Code has offices in Brazil, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands.
Media Contact
Lindsay Lewis, Tech in Motion Events, 484.252.9071, lindsay.lewis@techinmotionevents.com
SOURCE Tech in Motion Events