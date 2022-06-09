Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies
LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, has been selected as winner of the "Test Prep Solution of the Year" award in the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the breakthrough innovation of AvePoint's Examena online exam management solution.
Examena is an online exam management solution built on the latest Microsoft technology enabling a secure, intuitive and online testing experience for students and educators. Educators have the flexibility to design exams aligned to course goals and outcomes as well as a seamless proctoring and grading experience. All students get a consistent experience – whether they're online or in-person. Features include:
- Exam Scheduling and Planning: Timetables and exam types can be easily developed to meet institutional requirements. Examena handles all data processing and storage related to students and educators, and includes built-in wizards to guide educators as they create their exams.
- Question and Paper Crafting: All work in Examena is encrypted, enabling educators to securely setup question papers and approvals as well as quickly register students for all course exams with ease.
- Intuitive Exam Experience: Students get an easy, straightforward experience. Moderators, proctors, or other exam administrators can keep watch with complete control. Examena's anti-cheating technology enables those monitoring exams with live proctoring, using a screen-only or entire 360° workspace view.
- Grading & Result Publishing: Examena's auto-marking makes grading easy with the ability to measure performance across overall exams, topics and competency levels. Based on results, educators can guide students towards areas of improvement with detail insights, and ease their exam anxiety with digital grade publication.
"This award reflects our commitment to inspiring institutions to find new ways of making learning limitless," said Tom Lin, CEO, AvePoint EduTech. "We have worked with institutes of higher education in Singapore renowned for a strong focus on digitally driven learning experiences, to augment an e-Exam system that can support major semester exams for over 10,000 students across multiple papers in a hybrid mode. The ability to transition the in-person university experience to a digital experience has revolutionized the overall experience of the exam community and raised the calibre of the institutions."
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.
"While recent years have proven that valuable education can still take place outside of in-person environments, this shift has exposed significant weaknesses in virtual testing as cheating incidents are much higher than they were prior to the pandemic," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Test-takers need the ability to test from their own personal devices - and from anywhere - while institutions need to provide a secure setting that's equitable to all participants. Examena represent a 'breakthrough' to address these challenges, replacing traditional e-exams systems that cause frustrations over unfair testing environments in the online exam experiences of students. AvePoint EduTech's Examena helps institutions competitively position themselves to thrive in a hybrid learning future. Congratulations on winning Test Prep Solution of the Year."
About AvePoint
Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.
Media Contact
James Johnson, EdTech Breakthrough, 213.255.3658, james@edtechbreakthrough.com
SOURCE EdTech Breakthrough