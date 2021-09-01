FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeroxchange announced today that Avianca selected AeroBuy® to automate purchase order management and standardize communication with trading partners.
Aeroxchange's business to business solutions support workflow automation for the entire range of MRO supply chain processes. By integrating with Aeroxchange's AeroBuy solution, Avianca aims to control costs and reduce risks by expanding its sourcing opportunities, streamlining and digitalizing its procurement processes and gaining visibility into the lifecycle of all purchase orders.
The agreement between Aeroxchange and Avianca will enable the airlines of Avianca Holdings (Avianca S.A., Avianca Ecuador S.A., Avianca Costa Rica S.A., Tampa Cargo SAS, Taca International Airlines S.A., Aviateca S.A., Isleña de Inversiones S.A. de C.V. and Regional Express Americas SAS) to implement standardization and automation across its subsidiaries' operations. Through a single connection with Aeroxchange, AeroBuy will allow Avianca and its airline subsidiaries to buy through one platform using a single procurement process across a shared supply base.
"We are excited to bring value to Avianca and its passenger and cargo airline subsidiaries," said Albert Koszarek, President and CEO of Aeroxchange. "By utilizing the robust AeroBuy connector supported within its AMOS ERP system, Avianca will be able to experience seamless automation with 100% of its trading partners with no development required."
About Aeroxchange:
Founded by 13 major global airlines in July 2000, Aeroxchange is a privately owned company providing software solutions that maximize efficiency across the aviation supply chain. Aeroxchange's tailored solutions offer a seamless e-commerce experience between aerospace companies and their trading partners.
Media Contact
Stephani Thibodeaux, Aeroxchange, 1-469-251-6031, stephani.thibodeaux@aeroxchange.com
SOURCE Aeroxchange