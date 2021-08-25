Aviat Networks, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aviat Networks, Inc.)

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. ("Aviat Networks," "Aviat," or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended July 2, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Company continues to execute on key long-term strategic objectives resulting in continued year-over-year increase in quarterly revenues and Adjusted EBITDA.
  • Solid balance sheet and liquidity helps position the Company to execute on long-term plans.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total Revenues: $71.7 million, +14.4% from same quarter last year
    • North America: $46.4 million, +21.4% from same quarter last year
    • International: $25.3 million, +3.5% from same quarter last year
  • GAAP Results: Gross Margin 36.1%; Operating Expenses $22.1 million; Operating Income $3.7 million, Net Income $2.8 million; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") $0.24
  • Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $7.0 million; Gross Margin 36.2%; Operating Expenses $20.4 million; Operating Income $5.6 million; Net Income $5.3 million; Net Income per share $0.45
  • Net Cash: $47.9 million, +$2.1 million from prior sequential quarter; No loans outstanding at year end

"This was a successful quarter and fiscal year for Aviat," said Peter Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aviat.  "We continued to execute on our key long-term focus areas of sales growth, margin expansion, expense reductions and meaningful bottom-line improvements. We continue to demonstrate Aviat's differentiated solutions for 5G, Private Networks and Rural Broadband, capturing share of demand and demonstrating the superiority of our offering."

Mr. Smith continued, "During fiscal 2021, we had wins with Dish Network Corporation, which will help drive our revenue growth starting in fiscal 2022. We have also increased our share of demand in Rural Broadband with wins from internet service providers such as Nextlink, LTD Broadband and Union Wireless, which are expected to benefit from government funding, including the $9 billion 5G Fund for Rural America and the $20 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. As an American company, Aviat is proud to deliver broadband connectivity to rural America, enabling economic, social, healthcare, and educational opportunities for all Americans."

Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Comparisons

Revenues

The Company reported total revenues of $71.7 million for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, compared to $62.7 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, an increase of $9.0 million or 14.4%. North America revenue of $46.4 million increased by $8.2 million or 21.4%, compared to $38.2 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. International revenue of $25.3 million increased by $0.9 million or 3.5%,compared to $24.4 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

For the year ended July 2, 2021, the Company reported total revenues of $274.9 million, as compared to $238.6 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. North America revenue of $183.1 million increased by $31.4 million or 20.7%, as compared to $151.7 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. International revenue of $91.8 million for the fiscal 2021 period increased by $4.9 million or 5.6%, as compared to $86.9 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

Gross Margins

In the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 36.1% and non-GAAP gross margin of 36.2%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 34.9% and non-GAAP gross margin of 34.9% in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, an improvement of 120 and 130 basis points, respectively.

For the year ended July 2, 2021, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 37.3%% and non-GAAP gross margin of 37.5%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 35.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.6% in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, an improvement of 180 and 190 basis points, respectively.

Operating Expenses

GAAP total operating expenses for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter were $22.1 million, compared to $19.7 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, an increase of $2.4 million or 12.2%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, which exclude the impact of restructuring charges and share-based compensation, were $20.4 million for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter compared to $17.5 million for the comparable fiscal 2020 period, an increase of $2.8 million or 16.2% due to reinvesting of restructuring savings in growth related initiatives.     

The Company reported GAAP total operating expenses for the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021 of $80.4 million, as compared to $81.3 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, a decrease of $0.9 million or 1.1%. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of restructuring charges and share-based compensation, total operating expenses for the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021 were $75.6 million, as compared to $75.8 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

Operating Income

The Company reported GAAP operating income of $3.7 million for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, compared to $2.1 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $5.6 million for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, compared to $4.4 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

For the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021, the Company reported $22.2 million in GAAP operating income, as compared to $3.4 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $27.4 million in fiscal year 2021, compared to $9.1 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

Income Taxes

The Company reported a GAAP income tax expense of $0.9 million in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, compared to $1.0 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. For the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021, the Company recorded $87.7 million in GAAP income tax benefit primarily due to the release of $92.2 million in U.S. valuation allowance during fiscal 2021 third quarter, as the Company anticipates on a more-likely-than-not basis that its U.S. operations will have sufficient profits to utilize the deferred tax assets in the foreseeable future.  On a non-GAAP basis, the Company will continue to report cash taxes paid in its foreign jurisdictions under the respective transfer pricing agreements. 

Net Income / Net Income Per Share

The Company reported GAAP net income of $2.8 million in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter or GAAP net income per share of $0.24. This compared to GAAP net income of $1.1 million or GAAP net income per share of $0.10 in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $5.3 million or a non-GAAP net income per share of $0.45 in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $4.1 million or non-GAAP net income per share of $0.38 in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $110.1 million for the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021, or GAAP net income per share of $9.42. GAAP net income in fiscal 2021 was favorably impacted by a release of US valuation allowance of $92.2 million during the fiscal 2021 third quarter.  This compared to GAAP net income of $0.3 million or GAAP net income per share of $0.02 in the comparable fiscal 2020 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $26.4 million or net income per share of $2.26 in the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.2 million or net income per share of  $0.75 in the comparable fiscal 2020 period.

On April 7, 2021, we effected a two-for-one split in the form of a stock dividend to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2021. Common stock, Additional paid-in-capital, and per share for all periods presented have been retrospectively reclassified to reflect the two-for-one stock split in the form of a stock dividend.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter was $7.0 million, compared to $5.5 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, a year-over-year improvement of $1.4 million.

For the fiscal 2021 year ended period, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $32.8 million, as compared to $13.5 million in the comparable fiscal 2020 period, a year-over-year improvement of $19.3 million.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company reported net cash and cash equivalents as of $47.9 million as of July 2, 2021, compared to $45.8 million as of April 2, 2021 and $32.6 million as of July 3, 2020. The Company has no loans outstanding.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Outlook

The Company currently anticipate Revenues for fiscal 2022 to be in the range of $283 million to $293 million, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $35 million to $38 million. This outlook is based on the current supply chain environment.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold in 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high-performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on  TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Aviat's beliefs and expectations regarding business conditions, supply chain environment, new product solutions, customer positioning, revenue, future orders, bookings, new contracts, cost structure, operating income, profitability and financial outlook for fiscal year 2022.  All statements, trend analyses and other information contained herein regarding the foregoing beliefs and expectations, as well as about the markets for the services and products of Aviat and trends in revenue, and other statements identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "will," "see," "continue," "delivering," "view," and "intend," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, forward-looking statements are based on estimates reflecting the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the senior management of Aviat regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions.  Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should therefore be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this document. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include the following:

  • the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and cash flows;
  • continued price and margin erosion as a result of increased competition in the microwave transmission industry;
  • the impact of the volume, timing, and customer, product, and geographic mix of our product orders;
  • our ability to meet financial covenant requirements which could impact, among other things, our liquidity;
  • the timing of our receipt of payment for products or services from our customers;
  • our ability to meet projected new product development dates or anticipated cost reductions of new products;
  • our suppliers' inability to perform and deliver on time as a result of their financial condition, component shortages, the effects of COVID-19 or other supply chain constraints;
  • customer acceptance of new products;
  • the ability of our subcontractors to timely perform;
  • weakness in the global economy affecting customer spending;
  • retention of our key personnel;
  • our ability to manage and maintain key customer relationships;
  • uncertain economic conditions in the telecommunications sector combined with operator and supplier consolidation;
  • our failure to protect our intellectual property rights or defend against intellectual property infringement claims by others;
  • the results of our restructuring efforts;
  • the ability to preserve and use our net operating loss carryforwards;
  • the effects of currency and interest rate risks;
  • the effects of current and future government regulations, including the effects of current restrictions on various commercial and economic activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States and other countries where we conduct business;
  • the conduct of unethical business practices in developing countries;
  • the impact of political turmoil in countries where we have significant business;
  • the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting our products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; and
  • our ability to implement our stock repurchase program or that it will enhance long-term stockholder value.

For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties for Aviat's business, see "Risk Factors" in Aviat's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 25, 2021 as well as other reports filed by Aviat with the SEC from time to time. Aviat undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Table 1

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2021 Fourth Quarter Summary

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

July 2,

 2021



July 3,

2020



July 2,

 2021



July 3,

2020

Revenues:















Revenue from product sales

$

49,386





$

42,117





$

185,787





$

153,793



Revenue from services

22,300





20,535





89,124





84,849



Total revenues

71,686





62,652





274,911





238,642



Cost of revenues:















Cost of product sales

31,232





26,855





113,055





95,321



Cost of services

14,575





13,937





59,241





58,625



Total cost of revenues

45,807





40,792





172,296





153,946



Gross margin

25,879





21,860





102,615





84,696



Operating expenses:















Research and development expenses

6,269





4,215





21,810





19,284



Selling and administrative expenses

14,769





13,651





56,324





57,985



Restructuring charges

1,109





1,874





2,271





4,049



Total operating expenses

22,147





19,740





80,405





81,318



Operating income

3,732





2,120





22,210





3,378



Interest income

29





67





230





385



Interest expense





(31)









(54)



Income before income taxes

3,761





2,156





22,440





3,709



Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

930





1,013





(87,699)





3,452



Net income

$

2,831





$

1,143





$

110,139





$

257



















Net income per share of common stock outstanding:















Basic

$

0.25





$

0.11





$

9.98





$

0.02



Diluted

$

0.24





$

0.10





$

9.42





$

0.02



Weighted-average shares outstanding:















Basic

11,158





10,788





11,036





10,782



Diluted

11,950





10,912





11,688





10,936



 

 

 

Table 2

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2021 Fourth Quarter Summary

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

July 2,

 2021



July 3,

2020

ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

47,942





$

41,618



Accounts receivable, net

48,135





44,661



Unbilled receivables

37,521





28,085



Inventories

23,436





13,997



Customer service inventories

1,431





1,234



Assets held for sale

2,218







Other current assets

9,556





10,355



Total current assets

170,239





139,950



Property, plant and equipment, net

11,701





16,911



Deferred income taxes

103,467





12,799



Right of use assets

3,816





3,474



Other assets

8,430





6,667



Total long-term assets

127,414





39,851



TOTAL ASSETS

$

297,653





$

179,801



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

32,405





$

31,995



Accrued expenses

28,154





26,920



Short-term lease liabilities

769





1,445



Advance payments and unearned revenue

32,304





21,872



Short-term debt





9,000



Restructuring liabilities

2,737





2,738



Total current liabilities

96,369





93,970



Unearned revenue

8,592





8,142



Long-term lease liabilities

3,223





2,303



Other long-term liabilities

356





401



Reserve for uncertain tax positions

5,164





5,759



Deferred income taxes

614





545



Total liabilities

114,318





111,120



Commitments and contingencies







Equity:







Preferred stock







Common stock

112





108



Treasury stock

(787)







Additional paid-in-capital

818,939





814,283



Accumulated deficit

(620,602)





(730,741)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,327)





(14,969)



Total equity

183,335





68,681



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

297,653





$

179,801



AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2021 Fourth Quarter Summary

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND REGULATION G DISCLOSURE

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional measures of gross margin, research and development expenses, selling and administrative expenses, operating income, provision for or benefit from income taxes, net income, net income per share, and adjusted income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), adjusted to exclude certain costs, charges, gains and losses, as set forth below. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. We also believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in our business and to understand our performance. In addition, we may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in our forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP follow.

Table 3

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2021 Fourth Quarter Summary

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



July 2, 2021



% of

Revenue



July 3, 2020



% of

Revenue



July 2, 2021



% of

Revenue



July 3, 2020



% of

Revenue



(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

GAAP gross margin

$

25,879





36.1

%



$

21,860





34.9

%



$

102,615





37.3

%



$

84,696





35.5

%

Share-based compensation

93









33









372









182







Non-GAAP gross margin

25,972





36.2

%



21,893





34.9

%



102,987





37.5

%



84,878





35.6

%

































GAAP research and development expenses

$

6,269





8.7

%



$

4,215





6.7

%



$

21,810





7.9

%



$

19,284





8.1

%

Share-based compensation

(71)









(20)









(250)









(112)







Non-GAAP research and development expenses

6,198





8.6

%



4,195





6.7

%



21,560





7.8

%



19,172





8.0

%

































GAAP selling and administrative expenses

$

14,769





20.6

%



$

13,651





21.8

%



$

56,324





20.5

%



$

57,985





24.3

%

Share-based compensation

(603)









(318)









(2,299)









(1,392)







Non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses

14,166





19.8

%



13,333





21.3

%



54,025





19.7

%



56,593





23.7

%

































GAAP operating income

$

3,732





5.2

%



$

2,120





3.4

%



$

22,210





8.1

%



$

3,378





1.4

%

Share-based compensation

767









371









2,921









1,686







Restructuring charges

1,109









1,874









2,271









4,049







Non-GAAP operating income

5,608





7.8

%



4,365





7.0

%



27,402





10.0

%



9,113





3.8

%

































GAAP income tax provision (benefit)

$

930





1.3

%



$

1,013





1.6

%



$

(87,699)





(31.9)

%



$

3,452





1.4

%

Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate

(630)









(713)









88,899









(2,252)







Non-GAAP income tax provision

300





0.4

%



300





0.5

%



1,200





0.4

%



1,200





0.5

%

































GAAP net income

$

2,831





3.9

%



$

1,143





1.8

%



$

110,139





40.1

%



$

257





0.1

%

Share-based compensation

767









371









2,921









1,686







Restructuring charges

1,109









1,874









2,271









4,049







Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate

630









713









(88,899)









2,252







Non-GAAP net income

$

5,337





7.4

%



$

4,101





6.5

%



$

26,432





9.6

%



$

8,244





3.5

%

































































Net income per share:

GAAP

$

0.24









$

0.10









$

9.42









$

0.02







Non-GAAP

$

0.45









$

0.38









$

2.26









$

0.75







































Shares used in computing net income per share































GAAP

11,950









10,912









11,688









10,936







Non-GAAP

11,950









10,912









11,688









10,936







































Adjusted EBITDA:































GAAP net income

$

2,831





3.9

%



$

1,143





1.8

%



$

110,139





40.1

%



$

257





0.1

%

Depreciation and amortization of property, plant 

        and equipment

1,367









1,161









5,383









4,387







Interest income, net

(29)









(36)









(230)









(331)







Share-based compensation

767









371









2,921









1,686







Restructuring charges

1,109









1,874









2,271









4,049







Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes

930









1,013









(87,699)









3,452







Adjusted EBITDA

$

6,975





9.7

%



$

5,526





8.8

%



$

32,785





11.9

%



$

13,500





5.7

%



_____________________________________________________

(1)

The adjustments above reconcile our GAAP financial results to the non-GAAP financial measures used by us. Our non-GAAP net income excluded share-based compensation, and other non-recurring charges (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA was determined by excluding depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment, interest, provision for or benefit from income taxes, and non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments, as set forth above, from the GAAP net income. Aviat monitors the non-GAAP financial measures included above, and our management believes they are helpful to investors because they provide an additional tool to use in evaluating Aviat's financial and business trends and operating results. In addition, Aviat's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Aviat's performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP items provides meaningful supplemental information to investors, when viewed in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, our GAAP results. However, the non-GAAP financial measures have not been prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures.







The Company's forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA excludes estimates for depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and provision for income taxes. The Company has not reconciled its expectations as to Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to share-based compensation expense and restructuring charges. The actual amount of the excluded stock-based compensation expense and restructuring charges will have a significant impact on the Company's Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, a reconciliation of our forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort.

 

Table 4

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2021 Fourth Quarter Summary

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended



July 2,

 2021



July 3,

2020



July 2,

 2021



July 3,

2020



(In thousands)

North America

$

46,393





$

38,220





$

183,071





$

151,709



International:















Africa and the Middle East

12,885





8,916





44,023





37,595



Europe and Russia

1,773





3,429





8,826





11,157



Latin America and Asia Pacific

10,635





12,087





38,991





38,181





25,293





24,432





91,840





86,933



Total revenue

$

71,686





$

62,652





$

274,911





$

238,642



 

