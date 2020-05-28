CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies around the world continue to operate remotely, AvidXchange, the leading provider of accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions for the middle market, is launching the AvidXchange Academy, a virtual resource center dedicated to ensuring customer success by offering enhanced learning and training opportunities. AvidXchange Academy gives users access to free on-demand resources, formal training programs and a community of fellow customers to help them connect, earn valuable credentials and grow their careers.
"Continued success means listening to the needs of our customers and solving for ways to support them, particularly during times of rapid change and uncertainty," said Heather Caudill, Senior Vice President of Relationship Management at AvidXchange. "Our products give AP teams time back by freeing them from manual processes and paper, so they have an opportunity to focus on more strategic initiatives and developing their skills using resources like the ones offered by the AvidXchange Academy."
AvidXchange Academy helps customers learn through flexible options including:
- Formal training: Formal training includes the AvidXchange Certified Administrator Program, a five-week curriculum built for AP leaders who manage the configuration and maintenance of AvidXchange portals and oversee the training of end users. Customers who complete the training can earn valuable Continued Professional Education (CPE) credits and help their organizations realize more benefits from their AvidXchange solutions. Users can also take part in customized training specific to their needs led by an AvidXchange training expert.
- On-demand resources: The AvidXchange Knowledge Center is a self-help information base accessible to all AvidXchange users. Additionally, the AvidXchange eLearning library offers users online courses on topics ranging from information security and emerging technologies to AvidXchange solutions like AvidInvoice and AvidBuy, all with flexible completion timelines.
- Community engagement: Members can join the customer community and participate in monthly educational webinars, connecting with others in the AP industry to share best practices, problem solve and collaborate on how to maximize usage of AvidXchange products.
Resources for enhanced training on AP automation and core AvidXchange products like AvidPay and AvidInvoice are available to customers at no cost. With the support of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), AvidXchange Academy also offers supplemental real estate specific training opportunities on topics like budgeting and client management for property managers.
"After completing the AvidXchange Certified Administrator Program, we were able to really amplify the benefits of our solution by gaining a deeper understanding of its capabilities," said DeAndre Welch, Accounts Payable Administrator at SterlingBay and AvidXchange Certified Administrator. "Now, I'm also able to assist other users in my department so we're all processing our invoices and payments as efficiently as possible."
"We are committed to supporting real estate management businesses during this time by partnering with organizations like AvidXchange to enhance the availability of virtual learning resources," said Brian Lozell, Director of Corporate Business Development for IREM. "Today's circumstances are unique and so are the tools businesses need in order to successfully navigate them."
For more information on AvidXchange Academy and the available online resources visit www.AvidXchange.com/AvidXchange-Academy/.
About AvidXchange™
AvidXchange is the industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes for mid-market businesses. Founded in the year 2000, AvidXchange processes over $140 billion transactions annually across its network of more than 600,000 suppliers, transforming the way 6,000 customers in North America pay their bills. AvidXchange is distinguished as a global fintech unicorn and one of the fastest growing technology companies in the U.S. with 1,500 employees supporting customers across seven office locations. For more information, visit www.AvidXchange.com.