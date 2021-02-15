CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avionos, which designs and implements digital commerce and marketing solutions, and Salsify, the commerce experience management platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, today announced a partnership to support CPG brands and manufacturers across the globe in syndicating and rolling out product information across marketplaces. The partnership will further extend digital shelf excellence as shifting consumer expectations lead shoppers to make more online purchases.
The partnership will aid joint customers in change management, organizational structure and business process optimization enabling them to provide consumers an endless aisle of products throughout their eCommerce journey.
CPG and manufacturing brands struggle to ensure consistency of product information across channels, maintain a controlled space on a third-party marketplace and have the appropriate product information to drive personalization. Brands will be able to drive performance on the digital shelf with product content management, activation, engagement, and ongoing optimization. In addition, these brands will have better control over the desired consumer experience with the product and the digital assets and product information used to drive that experience.
"We are delighted to welcome Avionos, a firm which clearly shares our fanatical devotion to customer success, to the Salsify partner ecosystem," said Dan Herman, SVP of Partners and Alliances at Salsify. "Working closely with leading firms like Avionos ensures that Salsify customers have an abundance of resources to pull from to become the innovators in this next era of commerce, one that will be defined by the digital shelf."
The past year has accelerated a number of changes across the eCommerce space. In fact, 78% of consumers are shopping more online than before the pandemic raising the stakes for creating a seamless and convenient digital shelf experience. The partnership will provide CPG brands and manufacturers with the ability to address the ever-changing needs of today's buyers by enabling them to create a seamless eCommerce experience.
"At Avionos, we're committed to empowering our customers with the resources and technology needed to succeed in today's rapidly changing environment," said Dan Neiweem, co-founder and principal at Avionos. "Through our partnership with Salsify, we're able to do just that and more. With our easily accessible ecosystem of partners and Salsify's best-in-class technology, our clients will be able to get the right information when and where they need it most to make informed decisions enabling them to provide an exceptional customer experience across every touchpoint."
For more information on how Salsify and Avionos are helping brands extend their digital shelf excellence, please email info@avionos.com.
About Avionos
Avionos designs and implements digital commerce and marketing solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes for clients like Kellogg's, JLL and Brunswick. Our iterative approach quickly unlocks new revenue, transforms customer experiences and drives customer engagement. We're ranked on the 2019 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, Crain's 2018, 2019, and 2020 Best Places to Work in Chicago lists, included on Comparably's 2018 Best Company Culture List and certified as a Great Place to Work. Learn more at http://www.avionos.com.
About Salsify
Salsify empowers brand manufacturers to win on the digital shelf by delivering the commerce experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. The world's biggest brands including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $198.1 million in funding, led by Warburg Pincus, Venrock, Matrix Partners, Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, and North Bridge. For more information, please visit salsify.com.
