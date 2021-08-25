CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avionos, which designs and implements marketing and commerce solutions, today announced Chris Hauca has joined as managing director and Joe Harouni as commerce practice lead to continue expanding the company's commerce capabilities. The duo brings with them experience in professional services, vendor relations and software implementation to better deliver integrated eCommerce solutions and meet market demand to support growth for clients across digital transformation, marketing and commerce initiatives.
"Businesses have continued to see disruption unlike ever before and the market is headed in an entirely new direction due to the growing expectation for digital innovation," said Chris Hauca, managing director, Avionos. "Throughout my tenure in the professional services and vendor space, I've advised global clients through the industry's evolution. I couldn't be more excited to bring my experience and fresh perspective to the team, seeking out new opportunities and taking Avionos' offerings to the next level for our clients."
Chris is returning to Chicago after eight years in Europe, most recently working as general manager for SAP Commerce Cloud. He comes home this year with a new perspective on global commerce and is poised to bring his passion for software management to the team as he leads the practice team in the development of new go-to-market offerings for digital transformation, commerce and marketing at Avionos. Chris's deep roots in the Chicago market and interest in B2B commerce started back when he worked with Scott Webb, CEO of Avionos, at Acquity Group, now part of Accenture.
Joe Harouni will join Chris's team to lead the commerce practice at Avionos, complementing the digital transformation practice led by Mousumi Behari and the marketing practice led by Mary Schneeberger. He brings with him robust experience in the world of B2B commerce. His vertical-specific expertise in digital commerce for manufacturers and distributors, paired with his background in multi-cloud digital strategy and implementation, will be instrumental in shaping clients' business-to-business and direct-to-consumer offerings.
"At Avionos, we're constantly looking for ways to better serve our clients and lead the industry in delivering measurable business outcomes," said Scott Webb, CEO, Avionos. "I'm confident the addition of Chris and Joe to our impressive practice team will do just that. Both of their backgrounds paired with our company's passion for innovation will allow us to further elevate our services to make a real impact in the market."
Founded in 2014, the Avionos team has consistently provided solutions to the quickly evolving commerce and marketing industry world for clients. Following tremendous growth since 2015 and a 350% increase in employee headcount since its founding, the company continues to focus on expanding the team for accelerated growth efforts.
To learn more about the Avionos team, please visit https://www.avionos.com/meet-the-team/.
About Avionos
Avionos designs and implements digital commerce and marketing solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes for clients like Kellogg's, JLL and Brunswick. Our iterative approach quickly unlocks new revenue, transforms customer experiences and drives customer engagement. We're ranked on the 2019 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, Crain's 2018, 2019, and 2020 Best Places to Work in Chicago lists, included on Comparably's 2018 Best Company Culture List and certified as a Great Place to Work. Learn more at http://www.avionos.com.
Media Contact
Jena Sullivan, Walker Sands, 815-690-8911, jena.sullivan@walkersands.com
SOURCE Walker Sands