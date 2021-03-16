CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avionos, which designs and implements marketing and commerce solutions, has been recognized in Inc. Magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest, ranking No. 108.
As an extension of the Inc. 5000 rankings, which lists the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the US, the 5000 Regionals are focused on its specific region ranking companies according to their three year percentage revenue growth. Avionos most recently appeared on Inc.'s national list landing in the top 50% at number 2333. Additionally, they were named number 166 on last year's Midwest Inc. 5000 list, highlighting 900% growth since 2015 and 350% increase in employee headcount since its founding in 2014.
Since its founding in 2014, Avionos has delivered expert strategy, experience management, integrated marketing, commerce, sales and service enablement for clients such as Kellogg's, JLL and Brunswick. Over the past year, the company has continued to innovate its solutions to react to ever-changing market demands. Avionos' Quick Start offering and managed services practice, Avionos Operate, have allowed clients to pivot their strategies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to being Adobe Gold Partners and Salesforce Silver Partners, the company most recently teamed up with Salsify to combine their eCommerce and marketing solutions with Salsify's digital shelf technology to drive growth for global CPG brands and manufacturers to ensure consistency of product information across channels and have the appropriate product information to drive personalization.
"We're thrilled to be recognized alongside other outstanding companies in the midwest and are proud to remain a go-to trusted advisor for our clients thanks to our team of dedicated employees," said Gibson Smith, chief people officer and co-founder of Avionos. "Our culture, values and ultimately our people are the spirit of the organization, and we've been able to keep those healthy and thriving with our next level team work amid the pandemic."
Looking ahead to 2021 and beyond, Avionos is continuing to provide innovative solutions and strategies to protect clients' bottom lines and drive real business outcomes. Beyond the Inc. 5000 recognition, Avionos has been recognized on Crain's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago list for the fourth year in a row, emphasizing the solid employee experience and culture Avionos has built over the past seven years.
"It's been really rewarding to see how our team has responded to changing market demands over the past year and how everyone has stepped up to ensure that the unique needs of each of our clients has been met and exceeded during this challenging year," said Scott Webb, CEO of Avionos. "As we continue to focus on our mission of creating five-star digital experiences for our clients and their customers, I'm excited to see what's to come as we continue to grow in 2021."
For the full 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, please click here. To learn more about Avionos, visit https://www.avionos.com.
About Avionos
Avionos designs and implements digital commerce and marketing solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes for clients like Kellogg's, JLL and Brunswick. Our iterative approach quickly unlocks new revenue, transforms customer experiences and drives customer engagement. We're ranked on the 2019 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, Crain's 2018, 2019, and 2020 Best Places to Work in Chicago lists, included on Comparably's 2018 Best Company Culture List and certified as a Great Place to Work. Learn more at http://www.avionos.com.
Media Contact
Jena Sullivan, Walker Sands, 8156908911, jena.sullivan@walkersands.com
SOURCE Avionos