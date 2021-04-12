CHICAGO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avionos, which designs and implements marketing and commerce solutions, has been named to Crain's 2020 Best Places to Work in Chicago list, ranking No. 3. Crain's annual recognition program honors 100 organizations in the Chicago-land area for excellence in creating a positive work environment by providing employees with the perks, amenities, pay and benefits that keep them happy and productive.
In partnership with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm, Crain's surveyed almost 200 companies and their employees on the overall workplace experience, corporate culture, workplace benefits, policies, practices and demographics. Avionos ranked No. 14 on last year's list and since then has seen significant growth as they continue to build their international office in Bogota and with their recent acquisition of ObjectWave, an eCommerce consultancy also based out of Chicago.
Over the past seven years, Avionos has continued to deliver expert strategy, marketing experience, commerce, sales and service enablement for its clients across B2B, CPG, financial services and retail industries. Not only has Avionos delivered on client expectations amid the uncertainty of 2020, but the company also proved the vigor and talent of the company's employees and culture as they focused on each individual's wellbeing.
With the ObjectWave acquisition last month, Avionos' expanded depth of commerce and experience capabilities provides its employees with an even greater breadth of knowledge and skills across a variety of technology solutions. Encouraging the team to stretch themselves and challenging them to try out new domains had always been a hallmark of Avionos' employee experience. It's these growth opportunities that make the company a great place to work.
"We have a track record of expanding our partners ecosystem, and it starts with hiring great people. We've been able to introduce developers, project managers and business analysts into our network and have them learn how to use these tools to deliver outstanding client results and outcomes for our local clients like Brunswick, First Midwest Bank and Adtalem, as well as make an impact globally as we continue to expand our footprint," said Scott Webb, CEO of Avionos. "Moving forward, we expect to be able to bring even more into the ecosystem to enhance our partners' and employees' experiences. We're excited about the rapid pace that we've been able to expand and will be on the lookout for more opportunities to advance our capabilities and competences for our clients, partners, and most importantly, our employees in the future."
Additionally, Gibson Smith, chief people officer and co-founder, was most recently named to the 2021 Notable Leaders in HR list by Crain's Chicago Business for his commitment to employee well-being and professional growth as he helped navigate the shift to remote work and continued Avionos' mission to put employees first. Smith has been instrumental in growing the company's employee base and ensuring each employee can make some sense of the unknown to better the organization at all levels.
"At Avionos, we believe it's the quality of our talent that allows us to deliver five-star digital experiences for our clients and is what has landed us a spot on the Crain's Best Places to Work List for the fourth year in a row. As Avionos continues to grow, our culture and values are the spirit of the organization, and prioritizing these has helped us and our employees focus over the last year," said Smith. "It's an honor to be ranked among some of the best and brightest organizations in Chicago and is a true testament to our team's focus on winning together and providing our employees with the best possible experience, even in a remote setting."
