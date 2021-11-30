About Aviso Retention Founded in 2012, Aviso Retention is an AI student success software and equity solution that helps colleges and universities keep underserved students engaged, increase retention, and optimize the chances of degree and certificate completion. Aviso does this in a holistic way, by combining proven coaching methodologies, supportive software tools, and predictive analytics. For more information on Aviso Retention, visit https://www.avisoretention.com.