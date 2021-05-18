FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new SIPAHOY extension will simplify the intercom enhancement features in Crestron HOME that were only possible previously when using a secondary Crestron processor and scripted Macro coding by an experienced programmer. The deployment of the new AVLinkPro™ extension is intended to allow lower cost integration with greater features and more functions. "We are hopeful that every new Crestron Home installation should now have the option for intercom and whole house communication with our SIP PBX and the new software extension." Said Jon Miller, Product manager for the AVLinkPro™ solutions. "We are proud of the team effort that has guided the development of this new interface. We made specific manageable features available to both the AVLinkPro™ systems and our Crestron HOME extension to best serve the installer and the end user. A lot of feedback from installers in the Crestron community were essential in the development of this unified solution."
About the API: The AVLinkPro™ API was developed to better allow third-party vendors to have access to a universal connector for the able to query and control specific features and data used within the AVLinkPro™ SIP PBX for enhanced connectivity and offering intercom functions. The new API provides full control over intercom communication extension states, paging, audio playback and control over a full range of features that come built into the AVLinkPro™ systems.
The complete line up of SIP PBX systems from AVLinkPro™ can utilize the new SIPAHOY extension driver allowing for whole house communication. AVLinkPro™ systems and the SIPAHOY extension driver are available through Crestron technology dealers and programmers. For more information about the SIPAHOY extension, visit http://www.sipahoy.com or
About AVLinkPro™: A product brand by AlltecPro, a division of VCOM IMC. is the only AV focused SIP-based PBX communication hub offering full HD video streaming, unicast and multicast video, full intercom communication, Intelligent Voice Attendant and custom level programmable triggers. AVLinkPro™ systems provide an interlinking communication bridge for SIP, IP, RTSP and TCP/IP integration creating a whole premise communication solution.
About Crestron® Electronics: Providers of customized luxury smart home automation to scalable out-of-the-box collaborative tools. Creating automation solutions that transform the way people live their lives since 1971. Provider of top-of-the-line electronics and helping customers invest in scalable and customized solutions while offering 24.7 global service and support.
All brand names, product names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Certain trademarks, registered trademarks, and trade names may be used in this document to refer to either the entities claiming the marks and names or their products.
Media Contact
Jon Miller - Product Manager, AVLinkPro - by AlltecPro, 1 866-937-2833 Ext: 1303, jmiller@alltecpro.com
SOURCE AVLinkPro - by AlltecPro