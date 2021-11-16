CINCINNATI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avo Automation, the number one solution for automated software testing and intelligent process automation, today announced that its test automation solution—Avo Assure 3.0, has achieved Oracle certification as integrated with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
This integration will allow Oracle cloud clients to easily configure OCI to drive their business goals while having confidence in their technology during every OCI upgrade through automated testing for customers' most impactful business process. Avo Automation solutions are easily accessible from the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, making purchases and deployments fast, simple, and cost-effective for Oracle clients.
"We are delighted to announce that Avo Assure for Test Automation is certified for integration with OCI. The ability of Avo Assure to interoperate with Oracle applications will prove highly beneficial to our current and future customers. This partnership is a significant milestone towards enabling clients with a seamless migration to the cloud. Oracle is a market leader in enterprise technology with over four decades of helping businesses effectively run their technology and operations. We are excited about the value Avo can bring to Oracle's clients across the globe by helping them seamlessly adopt Oracle's cloud offerings," said Vidur Amin, CEO, Avo Automation.
Avo Automation has been an important customer and partner for Oracle over many years, with its core business running on Oracle applications. In addition, Avo is a strategic system integrator for many of Oracle's customers. Avo and Oracle have been working together to expand this partnership to further support Oracle's customers with Avo Automation solutions powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
"We are delighted to announce that Avo Automation solutions are available in a subscription model to our SaaS customers. Oracle SaaS customers can benefit immensely by leveraging Avo Assure for test automation. Our partnership will help them reduce their maintenance costs and improve the user experience for Oracle SaaS solutions. In the end, if our customers have happier and engaged users of Oracle SaaS applications, it will help accelerate the value realization for them," said Lakshmikanth Vasudevamurthy, Director Solution Engineering of Oracle JAPAC ISV.
About Avo Assure for Test Automation
Avo Assure delivers flawless AI-driven test automation for Oracle applications and other essential capabilities. Avo Assure has been recognized by Gartner as a critical vendor for Enterprise SaaS application testing and has placed in the G2 high performer quadrant twice in a row. Avo Assure offers customers the following exceptional capabilities and benefits:
- Unmatched Business Process Testing: Avo Assure test automation solution makes your Oracle applications future-ready by enabling you to test them across the entire product lifecycle – from build to run. It ensures end-to-end business process management across the Oracle application product suite, complex system integrations, supply chain integrated processes, and mobility extended devices for diverse testing cycles. These include system integration, functional acceptance, migration, and regression testing to help handle every OCI business process. Browser-based by nature, it works both on-premise and on the cloud.
- End-to-end Business Process Coverage: Enterprise business processes seldom span a single application. The integrations with numerous other applications inevitably require a cross-platform compatible test automation solution. Avo Assure promises this delivery. Its heterogeneous capability empowers teams to achieve end-to-end test automation for business processes spanning Oracle and other applications.
Avo Assure supports over 200 technologies, and this integration allows businesses to validate the end-to-end process workflows across their entire technology stack. This integration gives firms the confidence that their mission-critical processes work flawlessly over time as oracle provides future upgrades.
- Easily support upgrades: Avo Assure also enables EBS clients to move to OCI with confidence through automated quality assurance, giving businesses comfort and reliability as they embark on their journey to the cloud.
- Intuitive reporting: When shared in a visually appealing and easily understandable format, reporting can be a powerful tool for quality engineering teams. Avo Assure provides unmatched reporting capabilities that are easier to comprehend and utilize. The reports offer screen-shots and videos of every step of execution, making it easier to pinpoint the errors and fix them on the fly. The reports also help in creating a wide array of documentation for audit purposes.
- Intelligent Scheduling: The smart scheduling and execution capability enables users to execute multiple use-cases in a single virtual machine independently or in parallel. It also allows users to manage test cases remotely in ICE pools. The historical data provides vital information about a particular test case and the execution time involved.
- Accessibility Testing: With a single click of a button, Avo Assure enables accessibility testing for applications. It supports WCAG standards, Section 508, and ARIA.
About Avo Automation
Avo Automation, a division of SLK Software, is the gold standard for quality-first and human-centric automation that is simplest to use, most intelligent, and continually resilient. Avo empowers employees to happily work alongside virtual digital assistants that automate manual work so they can be free to do the more strategic and fun parts of their job. With Avo's enterprise-grade Quality Automation System (QAS), customers can seamlessly create, deploy, and manage digital assistants for software test automation and end-to-end business process automation. Gartner has recognized Avo Assure as a key Enterprise SaaS application testing vendor, a testament to Avo Assure's unmatched capabilities. It has also been placed in the G2 High Performer Grid Report two consecutive times. Avo Automation and other Avo Products mentioned herein and their respective logos are trademarks of Avo Automation (a division of SLK Software Pvt Ltd).
Copyright © 2021, Avo Automation (a division of SLK Software Pvt Ltd). All rights reserved.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to the cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more, visit http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation (http://www.oracle.com) is a technology company offering all layers of the tech stack and is the only organization doing so at this scale. Oracle has 44+ years of experience helping customers manage the world's most important data and is today trusted by more than 400,000 customers to help run their business. Customers are choosing OCI for a variety of reasons:
- It's far easier to migrate critical enterprise applications to OCI thanks to massive investment in the infrastructure, networking, and compute layers to make it easy for customers to move their most complex workloads onto our platform.
- OCI also offers all the services developers need to build and run cloud-native applications.
- OCI simplifies management and security with autonomous services such as Oracle Autonomous Database. The Oracle Autonomous Database is a revolution in the database market, unmatched for 20 to 30 years.
- OCI offers complete support for hybrid cloud strategies
- Oracle offers always-on, zero trust security that is not prohibitively expensive.
- OCI offers the best performance at significantly lower costs. We've simplified cloud pricing and developed pricing models that result in lower, more transparent pricing for most enterprise-class deployments. OCI offers lower prices than AWS in virtually every service, and it provides a better cost of ownership than an on-premises hardware refresh.
Media Contact
Andrea Peicott, Avo Automation, +1 9786210305, slk@matternow.com
SOURCE Avo Automation