CINCINNATI, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avo Automation, a division of SLK Software, today announced that its test automation solution, Avo Assure, which recently merged with SAP App Center as the single digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Avo Assure 2.0 integrates with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP NetWeaver® using standard integration technologies. The integration helps organizations with their test automation needs to meet the changing business dynamics of SAP environments. Avo Assure helps deliver streamlined, smart, and pervasive test automation for businesses that use SAP applications.
"Amidst changing times, an automation-first approach gives business leaders an opportunity to do more with less, thus accelerating their ambitious growth plans," said Dr. Jagdish Bhandarkar, Chief Technology Officer, Avo Automation. "Avo Assure, our intelligent test automation product, makes that possible."
Businesses that use SAP technologies can quickly build and maintain sophisticated end-to-end tests in a visual and script-less way. Near 90% test coverage can be realized with more than 40% reduction in project timelines and shortened test cycles, resulting in businesses having more time to focus on their customer needs.
Avo Assure enables SAP application testing through the enterprise product lifecycle of build–sustain–run services. It ensures end-to-end test management of individual and integrated business process flows. Be it for a product suite for an SAP application, supply chain integrated processes, complex system integrations or mobility extended devices, Avo Assure performs consistently. Since it is not limited to a particular testing cycle, users can streamline performing functional acceptance, system integration, migration and regression testing.
"Modern day Chief Information Officers need to ascertain uninterrupted and rigorous release cycles to meet their continuously changing business dynamics," said Ganesh Prabhu, Head of Enterprise Applications Automation, Avo Automation. "This makes them concentrate heavily on IT testing extensity and look out for futuristic platforms to help maneuver their IT enterprise transformation for SAP technologies and change augmentations. Avo Assure is an intelligent, resilient, and pervasive test automation platform that supports testing requirements for complex SAP landscapes. Avo Assure's unique ability to interoperate with integrated enterprise applications proves highly valuable for any IT transformation journey."
Core functionalities of Avo Assure include:
- Complete, technology-agnostic platform that enables application testing across heterogeneous application components including third-party peripheral applications. This allows maximum automation coverage through its Intelligent Page Object Model (POM) and Image Recognition (IR) algorithms.
- Browser-based by nature, Avo Assure works in both cloud and on-premises environments.
- Periodic operational activities like database upgrades, patches, updates, and migrations are synonymous with the modern IT environment. Avo Assure empowers users with pre-packaged test automation capsules to conduct impact analysis with comprehensive testing. This, in turn, improves overall confidence for streamlined business process functioning.
- With intelligent reporting, Avo Assure offers a report–view–analyze model of test results, providing unmatched analytics to make smarter decisions. This helps create a wide range of documentation for audit purposes, allowing users to envisage and accelerate process accuracy.
"In environments where software is constantly changing, keeping up with these changes and ensuring that the delta automation is done as efficiently as the core automation is a must to consistently achieve automation objectives," said Namratha Rao, VP Product Engineering and Design, Avo Automation. "With Avo Assure, maintenance of test assets is a breeze. Change management can be managed efficiently with the ability to intelligently reserve slots of test cases for anticipated changes and then map them when the modifications occur."
Avo Assure comes with a suite of prebuilt test cases for SAP technologies. When users combine prebuilt test cases with intelligent change management, they accelerate their migrations and transformations of their suite of SAP products by many folds, and in a risk-free approach.
SAP recently brought together SAP Store and SAP App Center into one single marketplace at store.sap.com. It delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made via SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
Avo Automation, a division of SLK Software is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.
