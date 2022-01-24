CINCINNATI, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avo Automation, the number one provider of intelligent, no-code process discovery and test automation solutions, today announced its long-term strategic partnership with Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code development platform. This effective partnership is expected to accelerate growth for both companies and manifold value to their customers by addressing the gaps of rapid, high-quality software delivery in today's market.
Gartner's survey of Research Circle Members states that the top three objectives for developing agile methodologies are accelerated product delivery, better alignment between IT and business, and enhanced ability to address changing priorities. By combining Unqork's no-code platform, which allows enterprises to build, deploy, and manage complex, mission-critical software faster and at a lower cost, with Avo Automation's testing capabilities, this partnership allows customers to address all these business objectives.
"We are excited to partner with Unqork to enable customers to achieve rapid, high-quality software delivery," said Dave Pickrell, SVP Sales & Business Development, Avo Automation. "Company goals have grown more aggressive in the relentless march to thrive and win in a modern economy. Today the leading no-code development platform and the leading no-code testing platform come together to enable our customers to achieve a revolutionary outcome of high-quality no-code software delivery."
Poor management of technical debt hampers organizations' ability to compete effectively. Revenues, engineering time, and team morale take a significant hit. Avo's AI-driven test automation enables teams to carry out in-sprint testing seamlessly and eventually achieve continuous testing. This translates to delivering higher quality 2x faster, with a few clicks, and near-zero technical debt. All this while liberating teams from mundane tasks and empowering them to innovate.
Unqork's no-code development platform addresses the pain points of enterprise development and maintenance by enabling teams to bring enterprise-grade applications to market faster while enhancing quality and lowering costs – all without writing a single line of code. Unqork delivers complex solutions at least 3x faster and at one third the cost of coding methods. This frees teams to focus on creating the software that meets their business needs, helping them better serve their customers and maintain a competitive edge.
"As enterprises face increasing pressure to digitize and modernize their software, more and more companies are turning to no-code and platforms like Unqork which help them deliver mission-critical apps with unprecedented flexibility and speed," said Christian Barrera, Vice President, Alliances & Ecosystem at Unqork. "This partnership multiplies the benefits of no-code for our customers, and we look forward to working closely with Avo."
The partnership between Avo and Unqork brings to the fore the infinite possibilities of no-code and full-suite automation. Most importantly, the partnership will drive speed and quality in software development, accelerating your digital transformation journey.
About Avo Automation
Avo Automation, a division of SLK Software, is the gold standard for quality-first and human-centric automation that is the simplest to use, most intelligent, and continually resilient. Avo empowers employees to happily work alongside automation that eliminates manual work to be free to do the more strategic and fun parts of their job. With Avo's enterprise-grade Quality Automation System (QAS), customers can seamlessly create, deploy, and manage automation for software testing and end-to-end business process discovery. Avo has been placed in the G2 Grid Report as a High Performer three consecutive times.
About Unqork
Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York, Chicago, and Washington, DC, and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.
