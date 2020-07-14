WARREN, R.I., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AVTECH Software (AVTECH) is proud to announce the introduction of the Room Alert 12S, the newest proactive environment monitor in their Room Alert PRO line. The new Room Alert 12S offers enhanced security features and options for organizations looking to protect their facilities as part of their business continuity plan.
The Room Alert 12S expands on the proven base of AVTECH's Room Alert 12E while adding advanced security features such as an HTTPS / SSL web interface, SSL / TLS email notifications, SNMP versions 1/2c/3, and 2048-bit encryption, as well as SSL push for data to reach the Room Alert Account online portal for web-enabled customer access. Many of the security features built into the new Room Alert 12S are a crucial component in helping organizations follow security best practices, including users who need to follow DFARS and NIST SP 800-171 guidelines. The Room Alert 12S is available in both a wall or desk mount version, as well as a rack-mount version in the Room Alert 12SR.
"Our new Room Alert 12S is our latest addition to our Room Alert PRO line of enhanced environment monitors," said AVTECH President & COO Richard Grundy. "We've seen in recent months just how important monitoring your environment and critical equipment such as HVAC units and refrigeration units can be, especially when faced with prolonged periods where your facilities may be short-staffed. Offering data security features such as SSL, HTTPS and 2048-bit encryption in a mid-range monitor will help our users around the world safeguard both their facilities as well as their sensor data. We're seeing our customers become even more vigilant about combining cybersecurity with business continuity, and the Room Alert 12S is another option for them to stay protected against costly downtime."
The Room Alert 12S offers users the ability to use over 12 sensors to help monitor and protect their environment. Temperature monitoring is built into the Room Alert 12S, and it also ships with AVTECH's patented Digital Active Power w/Temperature Sensor to help provide a comprehensive suite of environment monitoring features right out of the box. Users can manage their alerts, graphs, reports and more though the Room Alert Account portal, included downloadable Room Alert management software, device firmware, third-party SNMP platforms, or any combination of the above. The Room Alert 12S comes standard with free firmware updates as well as lifetime support.
About AVTECH
AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, flood/water leakage, smoke/fire, airflow, room entry, motion, cameras and more. Room Alert is in use in over 185 countries and can be found in over 80% of the Fortune 1000, most state and federal agencies, and all branches of the U.S. military. Room Alert is "Environment Monitoring Made Easy… Don't Wait Until It's Too Late!" For more information, please visit AVTECH.com.
Media Contact:
Russell Benoit
Press@AVTECH.com
AVTECH Software
16 Cutler Street, Cutler Mill
Warren, RI 02885
Ph: 401.628.1600
Related Images
room-alert-12sr-environment-monitor.png
Room Alert 12SR Environment Monitor
The new Room Alert 12S monitor from AVTECH features a host of security features to help protect your environmental sensor data while preventing costly downtime.