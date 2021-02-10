IBIZA, Spain, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aimee C. Teesdale, Ibiza based international business success coach, keynote speaker, and podcast host, has recently been awarded Brainz Magazine Global 500 in company with credible coaches such as Gary Vaynerchuk, Mel Robbins, Jay Shetty, and Simon Sinek. With over twenty years of experience, her 5D Method™ transformational coaching program enables entrepreneurs to get out of their own way and get to the next level through the power of self-love and rewriting their mindset.
With over twenty years of experience in personal development, Teesdale has been called 'the Esther Perel of the business world' after launching a popular podcast Next Level Success, where entrepreneurs share their personal struggles and are supported in getting to their next level of success in their lives and businesses. Teesdale states, " I relentlessly support service-based business owners and passion led change makers to get out of their own way of success and create the life and businesses of their dreams, fast." Teesdale will also launch the Fall In Love With You Masterclass on February 22nd, 2021 that will train entrepreneurs how to create the business of their dreams with a clear roadmap to build without spending years to get there.
Aimee C. Teesdale is one of today's most influential international success coaches, podcast host, and speaker with 20 years of experience. Teesdale provides a blueprint for business owners to fearlessly accelerate into creating the business utilizing her signature 5D Method.
Media Contact
Aimee C. Teesdale, The Chi Group, 6468892158, aimee@aimeecteesdale.com
SOURCE Aimee C. Teesdale