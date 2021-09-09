MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As our country's nearly 6 million students are headed back to school, many will have the opportunity to learn with TCI's engaging social studies and science blended learning solutions. The programs for grades K-12 were recently honored with a 2021 Tech & Learning Award of Excellence for Back to School.
This new award from one of the country's premier education media outlets is designed to help its readers find the most impressive products and solutions to support their work in any learning environment. Eligible products included hardware, software, curriculum, and more, all divided by grade levels to make it easier for readers to find the solutions they need.
"As we head into another uncertain year in education, technology will continue to be one of the key drivers for innovation," said Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. "Our judges chose the winning products recognized here for their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. Congratulations to all of our winners."
"While teachers and students around the country are excited to be back in the classroom for the new school year, the current environment presents its own set of challenges," said Marsha Ifurung, director of product experience, TCI. "We understand it is critical that teachers have access to tools for building relationships and a collaborative classroom community."
To help teachers start the year off right, the company launched TCI Engagement Starters, free resources to help them bring learning alive in their classrooms. TCI Engagement Starters include icebreakers and team-builders, relationship-building activities, teaching strategies, and more. The theme for September is "Building Relationships" and provides teachers with resources for helping students get to know one another and build a classroom community. New collections will be featured every month during the 2021-2022 school year. For more information, visit https://www.teachtci.com/tci-engagement-starters/.
Used by more than 100,000 teachers around the country, TCI's science and social studies programs are based on proven teaching strategies and practices that bring education to life in order to achieve positive classroom results. Available on a digital platform, TCI's programs allow teachers to deliver interactive lessons from any device–their laptop or tablet.
