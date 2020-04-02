MANILA, Philippines, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Awesome OS, a Los Angeles based next-generation outsourcing company, enables E-commerce companies to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight, announced today the completion of the company's remote work plan for all 3,000+ customer service associates based across seven offices in Manila and Davao City.
Business process outsourcing (BPO) companies in the Philippines are operating at a fraction of their capacity as they race to comply with recent and abrupt Government lock-downs and quarantine mandates. Awesome OS is one of few companies in the country that has acted quickly and proactively to institute a mandatory work from home policy for the safety of all their agents in Manila and Davao City. Despite severe government lock-down orders, Awesome OS is currently operating at full capacity for all its 95+ clients.
Roger Kuo, Co-Founder and CEO of Awesome OS said, "Innovation is part of our DNA. So certain forward-thinking steps we took early on have enabled us today to rapidly pivot our entire staff to a remote work model within a couple of days. For example unlike traditional BPOs, years ago 100% of our customer service agents were equipped with modern lightweight laptops with LTE capability." Additionally, VPNs are installed on all laptops for data security and Awesome OS is paying for employees' internet services.
"In these uncertain times, we feel very grateful to work for a company that adopted a different approach by providing us all with laptops and other advanced technologies to allow us to work from home," said Lorraine Grace Lopez, Account Manager at Awesome OS' office in Manilla. "We're hearing from many of our peers at other outsourcing companies, that they will not be paid unless they can figure out a way to work remotely on their own personal computers and pay for internet services themselves."
Furthermore, Awesome OS clients are reporting the kind of business continuity and customer satisfaction that is unheard of in the BPO industry, which is currently struggling to adapt to a new reality in light of COVID-19.
David Yeom, Founder and CEO, of Forevernote, a client of Awesome OS said, "At a time of great disruption caused by COVID-19, it is critical that Forevernote continues providing the same level of uptime and service to our customers so they can feel some sense of normalcy. We feel lucky to have a partner like Awesome OS that has the ability to immediately transition to a remote work model which is highly uncommon in the customer service industry."
About Awesome OS
Awesome OS is a next-generation business services outsourcing company that enables the most prominent startups and E-commerce companies to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Awesome OS provides best-in-class customer service operations, back-office support, web/software development and graphic design services that empower companies to prioritize their core functions.
Awesome OS does so by offering a unique outsourcing model in which it builds customized teams that replicate clients' startup/internet culture and act as their extension. The company boasts an unparalleled culture in the business services industry, including unique employee benefits such as free massages, indoor putting green and call centers with ocean views, resulting in some of the highest Employee CSAT in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.awesomeos.com.