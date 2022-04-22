Companies on the Financial Times' List of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2022 show resilience during COVID-19 pandemic
LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Times revealed earlier this week that Awkward Styles is No. 310 on its third annual Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies list, with three-year revenue growth of 170.3%. The list compiles a prestigious ranking of fastest-growing companies based across the Americas. The companies included in this ranking illustrate the most successful private businesses within the Americas' economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.
Los Angeles-based Awkward Styles offers print-on-demand and dropshipping services for e-commerce sellers and brands. Awkward Styles offers seamless integrations for Etsy, Shopify, and WooCommerce sellers.
"We are very honored to be included on this year's list for the Pacific Region for the first time. We hope to provide quality and notable service to continue growing in the years to come. The Awkward Styles team is ready to carry on proving our dedication." - Kaya Gokhan, Awkward Styles CEO
Since announcing its POD platform launch in 2021, the company has diligently adapted to a rapidly changing eCommerce industry.
There is a tremendous rate of growth across all industries in the Americas among the companies on this list. The ranking highlights the resilience of businesses as they dealt with the Covid pandemic in the year 2020. Digitization of services and technology are a significant part of the list as many companies were forced to adapt to a unique situation.
Complete results of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2022, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by sector, country, growth rate, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.ft.com/content/6ee8f978-a2e0-4644-b7c7-0718a334adb7 starting April 12, 2022. The full special report featuring in-depth analysis will be available on April 28th at https://www.ft.com/reports/americas-fastest-growing-companies.
More about Financial Times and The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2022
Methodology
To be included in the list of the Americas' fastest-growing companies, a company had to meet the following criteria:
- Revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2017 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year).
- Revenue of at least $1.5mn generated in 2020 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year).
- An independent entity (not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind).
- Revenue growth between 2017 and 2020 that was primarily organic (ie "internally" stimulated).
- Headquartered in one of 20 American countries. Companies from these countries were eligible to participate: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the US, Uruguay, Venezuela.
